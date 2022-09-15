Dream Homes | Bob Webb | Super-sized screened porch connects outdoors to alfresco bar

× Expand Courtesy of Bob Webb

The minds at Bob Webb Homes know there’s more to luxury home design than mere square footage. So when they built their biggest-ever screened porch for their Dream Home in Eversole Run, they made sure its size was just one of many highlights.

Courtesy of Bob Webb

Weighing in at an impressive 6,356 square feet, the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house is one in a long line of ambitious projects for Bob Webb in Jerome Village. Bob Webb homes have been staples of the development, of which Eversole Run is part, since its early days as the site of the 2013 BIA Parade of Homes.

Outdoor living has only become more important to homeowners over those nine years, says Brandon Belli, chief operations officer for Bob Webb. So while bringing the outdoors in was a key component of the company’s 2013 Parade home, this year, Bob Webb went even farther, incorporating an alfresco bar that extends from the dinette into the screened-in porch.

Western bifold windows make the indoor section weatherproof during cold conditions, and the outdoor section is loaded with features for when the weather cooperates, including a fireplace and TV, as well as a beadboard ceiling. When the windows are open and out of the way, they leave room for a pass-through and four barstools.

Also expected to grab Parade visitors’ attention is the lower level, where the bar and entertainment area is so massive that it had to be divided into different sections. The stairs open directly into a wine bar, which is completely encased in glass, with tables and a considerable amount of space for bottles. This area also hosts a huge TV and speakers with surround sound.

“Across from the bar are four TVs that are wired together,” says Bob Webb Marketing Coordinator Lindsay Barhorst. “It’s one image, or you can separate it and have two different channels on two TVs (each).”

Just off the main bar area is a concept Bob Webb has been incorporating more into its custom houses: a bourbon room. It contains a standing island as well as leather chairs with a table in the middle for relaxation. Lit glass shelves are designed to hold bottles, and a handful of highlighted cabinets – also lit – are for the premium bottles. A built-in TV and mini bourbon barrels are on the back wall with the cabinets.

“It’s a really cool setup and its own little private area,” says Belli.

Courtesy of Bob Webb

Elsewhere on the first floor is the clubroom, which is intended to be a more casual version of a study. The ceiling has beam detail in an X shape, with wood slatted trim on the ceiling between the Xes. Brick walls, club chairs, two-tone bookshelves and custom glass barn doors leading in fill out the rest of the space.

The house was built to be a show home, so Bob Webb has included feature walls in almost every room, accenting them with brick, trim or paint. Every room has a different set of ceiling details, too, which is especially helpful given the open floor plan, Belli says.

“Even though the rooms are open – they’re not separated by walls – you can stand and look at three different ceiling details” to tell them apart, he says.

Nowhere is the ceiling more of a standout than in the master suite.

“The ceiling detail in there might be the best ceiling detail in the entire house,” Belli says.

The master bath contains a black freestanding tub atop a black-and-white diamond-shaped tile floor. A bench with glass above and below it leads into the zero-entry shower with dual shower heads. Also in the master suite are his and hers closets with full-height mirrored doors, and the latter leads directly into the second-floor laundry room.

Other highlights of the home include:

A first-floor in-law suite with built-in Murphy bed

A second-floor nanny suite with a hidden door and floating desk

12-foot ceilings in the kitchen and great room

A multipurpose gaming and study room

To view the full BIA Parade of Homes Guide for 2022, click here.

Garth Bishop is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.