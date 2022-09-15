Continue utilizing your outdoor spaces into the fall months

Just because summer’s come to an end, that doesn’t mean your outdoor space has to close down, too. With a bit of creativity, your outdoor space can be just as vibrant in the fall and spring months as it is in the summer.

Courtesy of AZEK

Lighting

No matter your budget, outdoor lighting options can give your space an ambient glow, increase visibility and accentuate its finer design features.

TimberTech, the outdoor living subdivision of AZEK Building Products, offers both permanent and temporary deck lighting options. Permanent lighting is built into your deck structure, while temporary lighting exists outside the actual infrastructure. Each comes with its own advantages. For example, permanent lighting is more durable for all-weather conditions and has substantial long-term value, while temporary lighting is better for smaller spaces and easier to install.

Options include riser lights to increase visibility on steps, pathway lighting and accent lighting for railing posts.

Rather than letting the earlier nightfall limit your outdoor enjoyment, consider it an opportunity to create your own ambience.

Deck Features

When building a deck, there are savvy ways to prepare for the fall months, such as overhead protection and built-in benches.

Overhead protection – including awnings, pergolas and roof extensions – can create a cozy ambience for your outdoor space. In addition to adding visual appeal, overhead protection can shield your deck from the elements, whether leaves, rain or early snow.

Built-in benches provide year-long seating, saving you the hassle of hauling seasonal furniture in and out. Functional, cost-efficient and weather resistant, the bench can be adjusted depending on the season. Cushions in bright colors may serve well in the summer, while a light blanket or throw on a bench makes it the perfect fall seat.

Décor

Fall is an opportunity to create a cozy, seasonal oasis in your backyard. To achieve this, you might take inspiration from the Scandinavian décor style of hygge, which focuses on finding joy in everyday life. Hygge utilizes layered textiles such as throw pillows and blankets. The Scandinavian color scheme also incorporates warm neutrals that add to the ambiance.

For outdoor space privacy consider evergreen foliage supplemented by summer edging and potted plants. TimberTech offers privacy screens for a permanent barrier with screen designs ranging from simple to elaborate to fit the style of the space.

Fall Activities

Once a space is set up, there’s a wide range of ways to utilize it to enjoy multiple seasons.

Purchase a bird feeder or create your own to bird-watch from the comforts of your back yard. The fall months in central Ohio boast a wide variety of feathered fauna, including the American goldfinch, Baird’s sandpiper, and even hawks and golden eagles.

Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt to look for colorful leaves of the season.

Pumpkins make for a festive activity for the family but also provide excellent decorations. Pumpkins and gourds enhance a muted scheme with their gray, brown and burnt orange hues.

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.