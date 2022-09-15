BIA Parade of Homes Welcome Letter

From Jon Melchi, Executive Director BIA of Central Ohio:

I have routinely heard about the stress associated with buying a home in today’s market. Potential buyers are fighting multiple bids for a home that may need substantial work and have to do so in a very narrow window of time.

I don’t believe any real estate professional would think those are optimal market conditions for someone to make the largest purchase of their lives.

This is why the Parade of Homes has stood for more than 70 years as central Ohio’s best tool for potential homebuyers.

The Parade provides an opportunity for any resident of central Ohio to check out the latest and greatest from our region’s premier homebuilders. Attendees can look through this Parade guide to see communities, homes and builders they might be interested in. Log on to www.biaparade.com to see more pictures, and then take advantage of central Ohio’s largest new home event to view new homes in a pressure-free environment.

As with last year, you will continue to see a diversity of home styles, locations and price points. Our builders continue to believe it’s important to showcase the great builders and homes that exist throughout our region.

Moreover, our builders and their partners hope that homebuyers take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the many benefits of buying a new home and how buying new can alleviate many of the common frustrations that exist for today’s homebuyers.

Thanks to the generous support of James Hardie Building Products, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, Pella Windows & Doors and Sherwin Williams, this event is free to the public. These companies are trusted leaders in our industry, and their support reinforces the quality of the homes in the Parade.

In central Ohio, we are fortunate to have some of the country’s greatest builders, craftsmen, craftswomen and professionals working to provide homes for our community. This event is our opportunity to open the doors and show you what our industry can offer you. I sincerely hope you will take the opportunity to tour homes, appreciate the hard work that went into building each house and, just maybe, picture yourself in a new home.

While visiting each home, please consider entering our “Scan to Win” contest. This new promotion is being sponsored by Cambria and Worley Plumbing, Inc. and provides those touring homes multiple opportunities to win.

On behalf of the BIA of Central Ohio, thank you for your interest in the Parade of Homes, the homebuilding industry and the many great people who work together to provide homes to our communities.

To view the full BIA Parade of Homes Guide for 2022, click here.