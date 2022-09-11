BIA Parade of Homes presents 46 new builds across central Ohio

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association (BIA)’s annual Parade of Homes has showcased new, state-of-the-art homes throughout central Ohio.

For most of its existence, the Parade was centered in one central Ohio neighborhood. The first Parade, for example, was held in Upper Arlington. Last year, though, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes in neighborhoods all across the Columbus area. This year’s Parade, following the same format, features 46 homes in four quadrants by 18 different builders.

The four quadrants – northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast – span more than 19 communities.

In addition to the new builds, the Parade features a community and dream homes as well. This year’s featured community, Beulah Park, is located in Grove City and is designed in the New Urbanism style, which means connectivity and walkability in the community. Within the community, there’s a 60-acre park with nature preserves and walking trails, a clubhouse with pool and entertainment options, and more.

Builders in the Parade

3 Pillar Homes

America’s Home Place

Bob Webb Homes

Collective Homes

Corinthian Fine Homes

Diyanni Homes

D.R. Horton

Epcon Communities

Fischer Homes

M/I Homes

Manor Homes

Maronda Homes

Old World Custom Homes

Pulte Homes

Schottenstein Homes

Thrive Companies

Trinity Homes

Virginia Homes

For the full list of homes featured in this year’s Parade, visit www.biaparade.com.

The dream homes are all valued over $1 million. Their exquisite features aim to pique attendees’ imagination for all that a home can be. One dream home, built by Old World Homes, is located in Galena. Valued at $1.5 million, the 4,400-square-foot home features five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Its architecture promotes open spaces and visibility.

In the northwest quadrant is the Parade’s most expensive home. Built by Bob Webb Homes, the $2.4 million home features an enormous screened porch connected to a three-season bar by a serving window; a lower level equipped with a wine room, a bourbon room and four TVs that can be used together to display a single image; and the builder’s largest-ever Messy Kitchen.

Wherever you are in central Ohio, there’s not only something close to home, but an adventure awaiting across town as well.

The Parade begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 2. With three weekends of fun, plan your day, explore the quadrants and build your dream home!

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.