BIA Parade of Homes Introduction | Make the most of your Parade of Homes Experience

Since 1943, the BIA Parade of Homes has showcased new homes across central Ohio. Now the largest showcase of new homes in the region, this year’s Parade features 46 homes by 17 different builders, spread across 19 communities.

The 2022 Parade of Homes includes new builds, a featured community and several dream houses. The new builds showcase state-of-the-art homes across a range of price points, the featured community showcases a life within the comforts of a walkable, connected community and the dream homes spark the imagination of all that a home can be. Additionally, homes span a range of prices, sizes and styles that a potential buyer might consider.

To accommodate the number of homes and the large geographic radius, the Parade is divided into four quadrants: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. This guide highlights every home in each quadrant, as well as tips for how to make the most of your Parade experience.

Map out your plans, explore the area and build your dream!

To view the full BIA Parade of Homes Guide for 2022, click here.

