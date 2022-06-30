Best of the Bus 2022

Best Face of Columbus

Brutus Buckeye

Best Charitable Gala

St. Jude Discover the Dream

Held at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, this gala benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Best Volunteer Experience

Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Thanks to the help of its volunteers, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective provides more than 170,000 meals to central Ohio residents every day.

Best Hometown Product

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

With bold and bright flavors, including Gooey Butter Cake and Brambleberry Crisp, Jeni’s has secured the title for the third year in a row.

Best Fitness Center or Studio

OhioHealth McConnell Heart Health Center

Best Nature Trails

Highbanks Metro Park

Best Fitness Event

Pelotonia

Donating more than $236 million to cancer research since its founding in 2008, Pelotonia is more than a singular event; it’s a weekend full of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism.

Best New Restaurant

Kitchen Social (Dublin)

Best Barbeque

City Barbeque

Ribs, pulled pork, brisket, what more could you ask for? With its hearty dishes and savory southern-style sides, City Barbeque grilled its competition.

Best Wings

Roosters

By giving you the option to combine wing sauces to create your own unique flavor, Roosters allows you to create your optimal wing experience.

Best Pizza

Tommy’s Pizza

Battling it out with runner-up Massey’s, Tommy’s reigned supreme this year. A central Ohio tradition since 1952, Tommy offers a pizza dough recipe that makes for the perfect flaky and crispy texture.

Best Steakhouse

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

With USDA prime steaks, Japanese A5 wagyu beef, seafood and sushi, all of Jeff Ruby’s deluxe savory offerings are well done.

Best Burgers

The Thurman Cafe

In a new Best of the ’Bus category, the Thurman Cafe’s 22 different burger options fill the plate.

Best Bakery

Buckeye Sweets and Treats

Best Outdoor Dining

Lindey’s

For the fifth year in a row, Lindey’s lush garden patio takes the crown.

Best Food Truck

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

Seeing vast success in German Village since 1886, Schmidt’s opened its first food truck in 2012. The truck now travels around Columbus serving the store’s favorite sandwiches, including the Bahama Mama and Fat Daddy. To track the truck, follow @schmidtscbus on Instagram or Twitter.

Best Brewery

Grove City Brewing

Best Winery

Wyandotte Winery

The first and oldest winery in central Ohio, Wyandotte Winery offers wines of every color and sweetness, all fermented, processed, aged and bottled on the premises.

Best Retail Wine Selection

Giant Eagle

Best Retail Beer Selection

Giant Eagle

Best Coffee Shop

Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

After an upset in 2020 by Fox in the Snow Café, Stauf’s roasted its competition for the second year in a row.

Best New Art Exhibit

Through Vincent’s Eyes at the Columbus Museum of Art

CMA’s exhibit allowed guests to look at the inspiration behind Van Gogh’s works. In addition to original works by the renowned artist, the exhibit featured paintings that piqued Van Gogh’s imagination, including works by Paul Gauguin, Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro.

Best Art Gallery

Columbus Museum of Art

Constantly rotating its exhibitions, CMA gives guests a look into the works of artists from many different disciplines and eras.

Best Art Gallery - Suburban

Dublin Arts Council

Housed in what was once the private residence of prominent Columbus attorney Charles Krumm and his wife, Sarah, the Dublin Arts Council allows guests to experience one-of-a-kind art in a one-of-a-kind environment.

Best Public Art Display

COSI

Best Theater Troupe

Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live’s larger-than-life comedic and musical performances have made it our winner for the seventh year in a row!

Best Dance Troupe

BalletMet

Best In-Person Arts Performance

Broadway in Columbus

Bringing the biggest and most beloved musicals to Columbus, the 2022-2023 season features Hamilton, Hairspray, Elf and more.

Best Virtual Arts Performance

Jazz Arts Group

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jazz Arts Group brought music to the comfort of guests’ homes with JAG TV.

Best 2022 Concert

Picnic with the Pops

The Columbus Symphony’s concert series features popular entertainers performing alongside the symphony. It’s the perfect place to pack a picnic basket, grab a blanket and enjoy live music.

Best Summer Concert Series

Picnic with the Pops

The 2022 series, held at Columbus Commons, features Fleetwood Mac and Rolling Stones tributes, as well as a performance by the revered Ohio State University Marching Band.

Best Summer Concert Series - Suburban

Grove City Summer Sizzle Concerts

Held every Friday from the end of May to the middle of August, Grove City’s concert series showcases the musical talent of central Ohio.

Best Festival - Suburban

Grove City Arts in the Alley

For 43 years, Grove City has highlighted central Ohio’s artisans in every genre of art. Its vendors, youth artists, crafters, photographers, quilters and concessions won it the title for the second year in a row.

Best Arts Festival

Columbus Arts Festival

Attracting top visual and performing artists from across the country, the Columbus Arts Festival draws in close to 500,000 guests each year.

Best Cultural Festival

Dublin Irish Festival

Paying homage to the city’s founders, the Dublin Irish Festival celebrates Irish culture through music, dance, food and traditions.

Best Food Festival

Columbus Food Truck Festival

A three-day event, the Columbus Food Truck Festival features 50 different food trucks as well as live music, clothing, jewelry and art.

Best Farmers’ Market Experience

Worthington Farmers Market

Best Spot to Gamble

Hollywood Casino

Best Boutique

The Farm Table on 62

Best Salon/Day Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa

Best Jewelry Store

Diamond Cellar

Best TV Binge

Yellowstone

Best Home Builder

M/I Homes

Proudly founded in Columbus, M/I Homes now builds homes across the country. Its astute attention to quality, design, community and, most importantly, the customer, makes it our winner for the second year in a row.

Best Remodeling Company

Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers

Best Handyman Company

Ace Handyman

Best Roofing Company

Newman Roofing

Best HVAC Company

Columbus Worthington Air

Best Moving Company

Two Men and a Truck

Moving its competition out of the way, Two Men and a Truck took a solid victory for its moving, junk removal and storage services.

Best Window Company

Rosati Windows

Best Plumbing

The Eco Plumbers

Best Credit Union

Kemba Financial Credit Union

Best Community Bank

FCBank

Best National Bank

Huntington Bank

Best Financial Advisory Firm

Edward Jones

Best Realty Company

The Mathias Team, Cutler Real Estate

Best Senior Living Community

StoryPoint Senior Living

Best Auto Dealer

Honda Marysville

Honda Marysville ran over its competition, capturing nearly 50 percent of the vote. Interestingly, the brand’s Linda Honda took the second-place spot.

Best Sporting Event

The Ohio State University Football

Best Local Sports Team

The Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Best Local Sports Mascot

Brutus Buckeye