Best of the Bus 2022

Best Face of Columbus
Brutus Buckeye
Best Charitable Gala
St. Jude Discover the Dream
Held at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, this gala benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Best Volunteer Experience
Mid-Ohio Food Collective
Thanks to the help of its volunteers, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective provides more than 170,000 meals to central Ohio residents every day.
Best Hometown Product
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
With bold and bright flavors, including Gooey Butter Cake and Brambleberry Crisp, Jeni’s has secured the title for the third year in a row.
Best Fitness Center or Studio
OhioHealth McConnell Heart Health Center
Best Nature Trails
Highbanks Metro Park
Best Fitness Event
Pelotonia
Donating more than $236 million to cancer research since its founding in 2008, Pelotonia is more than a singular event; it’s a weekend full of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism.
Best New Restaurant
Kitchen Social (Dublin)
Best Barbeque
City Barbeque
Ribs, pulled pork, brisket, what more could you ask for? With its hearty dishes and savory southern-style sides, City Barbeque grilled its competition.
Best Wings
Roosters
By giving you the option to combine wing sauces to create your own unique flavor, Roosters allows you to create your optimal wing experience.
Best Pizza
Tommy’s Pizza
Battling it out with runner-up Massey’s, Tommy’s reigned supreme this year. A central Ohio tradition since 1952, Tommy offers a pizza dough recipe that makes for the perfect flaky and crispy texture.
Best Steakhouse
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
With USDA prime steaks, Japanese A5 wagyu beef, seafood and sushi, all of Jeff Ruby’s deluxe savory offerings are well done.
Best Burgers
The Thurman Cafe
In a new Best of the ’Bus category, the Thurman Cafe’s 22 different burger options fill the plate.
Best Bakery
Buckeye Sweets and Treats
Best Outdoor Dining
Lindey’s
For the fifth year in a row, Lindey’s lush garden patio takes the crown.
Best Food Truck
Schmidt’s Sausage Truck
Seeing vast success in German Village since 1886, Schmidt’s opened its first food truck in 2012. The truck now travels around Columbus serving the store’s favorite sandwiches, including the Bahama Mama and Fat Daddy. To track the truck, follow @schmidtscbus on Instagram or Twitter.
Best Brewery
Grove City Brewing
Best Winery
Wyandotte Winery
The first and oldest winery in central Ohio, Wyandotte Winery offers wines of every color and sweetness, all fermented, processed, aged and bottled on the premises.
Best Retail Wine Selection
Giant Eagle
Best Retail Beer Selection
Giant Eagle
Best Coffee Shop
Stauf’s Coffee Roasters
After an upset in 2020 by Fox in the Snow Café, Stauf’s roasted its competition for the second year in a row.
Best New Art Exhibit
Through Vincent’s Eyes at the Columbus Museum of Art
CMA’s exhibit allowed guests to look at the inspiration behind Van Gogh’s works. In addition to original works by the renowned artist, the exhibit featured paintings that piqued Van Gogh’s imagination, including works by Paul Gauguin, Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro.
Best Art Gallery
Columbus Museum of Art
Constantly rotating its exhibitions, CMA gives guests a look into the works of artists from many different disciplines and eras.
Best Art Gallery - Suburban
Dublin Arts Council
Housed in what was once the private residence of prominent Columbus attorney Charles Krumm and his wife, Sarah, the Dublin Arts Council allows guests to experience one-of-a-kind art in a one-of-a-kind environment.
Best Public Art Display
COSI
Best Theater Troupe
Shadowbox Live
Shadowbox Live’s larger-than-life comedic and musical performances have made it our winner for the seventh year in a row!
Best Dance Troupe
BalletMet
Best In-Person Arts Performance
Broadway in Columbus
Bringing the biggest and most beloved musicals to Columbus, the 2022-2023 season features Hamilton, Hairspray, Elf and more.
Best Virtual Arts Performance
Jazz Arts Group
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jazz Arts Group brought music to the comfort of guests’ homes with JAG TV.
Best 2022 Concert
Picnic with the Pops
The Columbus Symphony’s concert series features popular entertainers performing alongside the symphony. It’s the perfect place to pack a picnic basket, grab a blanket and enjoy live music.
Best Summer Concert Series
Picnic with the Pops
The 2022 series, held at Columbus Commons, features Fleetwood Mac and Rolling Stones tributes, as well as a performance by the revered Ohio State University Marching Band.
Best Summer Concert Series - Suburban
Grove City Summer Sizzle Concerts
Held every Friday from the end of May to the middle of August, Grove City’s concert series showcases the musical talent of central Ohio.
Best Festival - Suburban
Grove City Arts in the Alley
For 43 years, Grove City has highlighted central Ohio’s artisans in every genre of art. Its vendors, youth artists, crafters, photographers, quilters and concessions won it the title for the second year in a row.
Best Arts Festival
Columbus Arts Festival
Attracting top visual and performing artists from across the country, the Columbus Arts Festival draws in close to 500,000 guests each year.
Best Cultural Festival
Dublin Irish Festival
Paying homage to the city’s founders, the Dublin Irish Festival celebrates Irish culture through music, dance, food and traditions.
Best Food Festival
Columbus Food Truck Festival
A three-day event, the Columbus Food Truck Festival features 50 different food trucks as well as live music, clothing, jewelry and art.
Best Farmers’ Market Experience
Worthington Farmers Market
Best Spot to Gamble
Hollywood Casino
Best Boutique
The Farm Table on 62
Best Salon/Day Spa
Woodhouse Day Spa
Best Jewelry Store
Diamond Cellar
Best TV Binge
Yellowstone
Best Home Builder
M/I Homes
Proudly founded in Columbus, M/I Homes now builds homes across the country. Its astute attention to quality, design, community and, most importantly, the customer, makes it our winner for the second year in a row.
Best Remodeling Company
Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers
Best Handyman Company
Ace Handyman
Best Roofing Company
Newman Roofing
Best HVAC Company
Columbus Worthington Air
Best Moving Company
Two Men and a Truck
Moving its competition out of the way, Two Men and a Truck took a solid victory for its moving, junk removal and storage services.
Best Window Company
Rosati Windows
Best Plumbing
The Eco Plumbers
Best Credit Union
Kemba Financial Credit Union
Best Community Bank
FCBank
Best National Bank
Huntington Bank
Best Financial Advisory Firm
Edward Jones
Best Realty Company
The Mathias Team, Cutler Real Estate
Best Senior Living Community
StoryPoint Senior Living
Best Auto Dealer
Honda Marysville
Honda Marysville ran over its competition, capturing nearly 50 percent of the vote. Interestingly, the brand’s Linda Honda took the second-place spot.
Best Sporting Event
The Ohio State University Football
Best Local Sports Team
The Ohio State Buckeyes Football
Best Local Sports Mascot
Brutus Buckeye