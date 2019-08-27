A decade later, Jerome Village is only getting started

Ten years. Thirteen builders. 900 lots sold. 1,700 acres. 2,800 home sites.

When you’re building a community the size of a small city, the numbers are bound to be impressive.

These are the vital statistics for Jerome Village, the site of no fewer than 14 neighborhoods in Jerome Township, at the northern edge of the Dublin City School District. Seven of those 14 are already sold through, but four more are on the way. And two of them have hosted the BIA Parade of Homes: the Cranberry neighborhood in 2013, and Eversole Run in 2018.

Building homes in Jerome Village, in addition to a handful of independent custom jobs, are:

3 Pillar Homes

Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Bob Webb

Compass Homes

Coppertree Homes

Epcon Communities

Fischer Homes

Manor Homes

Memmer Homes

Pulte Homes

Rockford Homes

Romanelli & Hughes

Schottenstein Homes

× Expand Dennis Knight

Jerome Village by the Numbers Total acreage: 1,700



Acres of open space: 680



Planned home sites at completion: 2,800



Lots sold: 900

Homes occupied: 800

Price range: $300,000-$5 million plus

Varied Living Options

Nationwide Realty Investors, which is developing Jerome Village, has made a concerted effort to encourage competition within the community’s neighborhoods, driving home value.

“We try to control the number of builders who are building in each price range,” says Bart Barok, director of development for NRI.

Neighborhoods range from the most-affordable Dogwood and Willowbrush to the super-premium gated Plum Ridge. The latter is the site of some highly innovative projects, including a 14,000-square-foot house on two lots.

Most of Jerome Village’s offerings are single-family homes, but low-maintenance patio homes have been joining the roster during the last two years or so. Meanwhile, smart home technology has been highly prominent in new homes, as have smaller lots, particularly among younger buyers.

This spectrum of living options – with opportunities for a variety of different families and builders, not to mention a litany of architectural styles and color palettes – is a big point of pride for NRI. And it appears to have appeal, as 10-15 new homeowners apply for credentials every month, Barok says. Several families who bought early in the community’s existence have already moved on to larger houses within it, he says.

“The diversity of Jerome Village is a huge thing (for potential residents) to know and something that attracts a lot of people to our neighborhood,” says NRI Marketing Manager Emily Garvey.

Community Highlights

Community-wide amenities are already in place, including the Jerome Village Community Center. The members-only center is home to a fitness center, a pool, and a bar and grill. Jerome Village Bar & Grill is managed by Columbus Hospitality Management, the company behind the Granville Inn, Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, and the Grand Event Center in Grandview Heights.

Scaling the addition of amenities as the community’s population grows has required meticulous strategy, Barok says. Bike trails are gradually being incorporated, and there are plans to bring in additional retail, including a grocery store, convenience store and gas station.

Another big highlight for residents: their very own neighborhood schools. Yes, that’s schools – plural. There are 56 acres reserved for two elementary schools and one middle school. The first to open will be Abraham Depp Elementary School, set to open its doors at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

And the public amenities don’t end there. NRI also has $5.5 million to fund stations for the Jerome Township Division of Fire and Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite the neighborhood’s already-substantial size, NRI isn’t done, continuing to seek opportunities to grow.

“We’re still buying ground out here,” Barok says. “It will end up a mini city.”

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Model Home Hours

3 Pillar Homes, 11325 Winterberry Dr.: Noon-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Arthur Rutenberg Homes, 11316 Periwinkle Way: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Bob Webb, 11371 Winterberry Dr.: Noon-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Compass Homes, 10626 Arrowwood Dr.: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Epcon Communities, 10475 Elderberry Dr.: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Fischer Homes, 8005 Lilium Way: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Friday and Sunday

Manor Homes, 8078 Lilium Way: Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by appointment Wednesday and Thursday

Pulte Homes, 11547 Sumner Way: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Rockford Homes, 7385 Willowbrush Dr.: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Romanelli & Hughes, 11319 Periwinkle Way

Schottenstein Homes, 7421 Yarrow Run Rd.: Noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday

Garth Bishop is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenecolumbus.com.