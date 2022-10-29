Here's a recap of the 2022 Parade of Homes

Central Ohioans turned out in record numbers to tour the annual Parade of Homes presented by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. With nearly 50 homes on the tour, the Parade is the largest showcase of new homes in the region.

This was the second year for the new scattered-site format that enabled more homes – as well as living styles, including condominiums – in a variety of price points, to be included in the event. The Parade spanned three long weekends to allow visitors more time to tour more homes.

A contest component that was added this year encouraged multiple home visits. Participants scanned a unique QR code found in each home in the Parade. The prize is a Cambria Kitchen Package including Cambria quartz, a faucet and sink from Worly Plumbing Supply and installation by Midwest Quartz. Look for before and after photography of the winner’s kitchen in an upcoming issue of CityScene Magazine.

Kathleen K. Gill is President/CEO at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com.