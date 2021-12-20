From minimalist patterns to textures and neon, wallpaper is once again in vogue

Like a classic red lip and a smile, wallpaper will never go out of style.

However, when it comes to something as versatile as wallpaper, trends within the realm are sure to fluctuate. As seen in this year’s BIA Parade of Homes, modern styles range from pastels and florals to dramatic, deep hues; there are ways to spice up a room without having to haul out paint-stained overalls and rollers.

Although blocky green squares and geometric patterns in primary colors can and should remain in the ’80s, recent years have brought a renewed appreciation for wallpaper of various makes and designs. Keep reading for inspiration to spice up a room while keeping things trendy.

Lulu and Georgia

Rylee + Cru Sparrow Wallpaper

$145 for 56.25 square feet

This neutral-toned wallpaper is perfect for adding personality without stealing the show and would go beautifully in a sunny room. The sparrows are minimally designed but add a youthful flair.

www.luluandgeorgia.com

Rifle Paper Co.

Peacock Wallpaper in Emerald

$122 for 60.75 square feet

Green, particularly emerald, has become a popular way to add an eclectic touch to any room without going overboard. This wallpaper would complement dark woods in a living room or dining area.

www.riflepaperco.com

York Wallcoverings

Old World Toile Wallpaper

$108 for 56 square feet

Although toile is French for “cloth,” the word has come to represent a depiction of some sort of scene or setting and is a common theme for wallpapers. This wallpaper will give a unique look to any room but would fit particularly well in a bathroom. For those feeling creative, this wallpaper would work well on the ceiling of a dining room or bedroom.

www.yorkwallcoverings.com

Anthropologie

Lane Wallpaper

$148 for 49.5 square feet

Floral wallpaper has been trendy seemingly since wallpaper was invented in one way or another. However, in contrast to stereotypical chintzy floral patterns, this one brings a slightly less claustrophobic, watercolor-like style which will feel at place in any room.

www.anthropologie.com

Graham & Brown

Stroma Dandelion Wallpaper

$150 for 56 square feet

It may be worth doing some meter-to-foot and Euro-to-dollar conversions for this UK-based company. Yellow’s recent popularity comes with good reason: This wallpaper will brighten up any room, making it one of the more versatile options out there.

www.grahambrown.com

Tess Wells is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.