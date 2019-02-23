CJO Artistic Director fills home with art and history

× Expand Stripling and Wilson pose in front of The Buddha, a painting that Wilson brought back from New York. While they both love the colors, each interprets the painting differently – Wilson sees a Buddha and Stripling sees a man wearing a bowler hat.

When relocating from New York City, Byron Stripling and his wife Alexis Wilson were instantly attracted to the Westerville area for its close-knit community – one where they could envision raising their two daughters. They’ve planted their roots here for nearly sixteen years and will become empty nesters this fall.

The downstairs area also features rows of records, which sit in a hallway tucked behind the area where Stripling practices his music. He proudly holds all three of his trumpets in front of his prized-collection.

Stripling, a well-known jazz trumpeter and artistic director of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, says he didn’t even see the house until after his wife had already put in a bid. For Stripling, it was love at first sight, especially when he realized he could transform the basement into his personal music room.

Perhaps the most noticeable difference between this house and many other homes, is the absence of televisions, making the space open for reading and discussions. Art that Stripling and Wilson have collected over the years fills every wall in the home, offering a taste of almost every culture.

“Art speaks to us – similar to how I feel about music. When I see something that moves me, I just have to get it,” says Stripling. “Decorating our home was never about expense, just what inspired us.”

Stripling and Wilson walk through their modern yet simplistic home, spotlighting some of the artistic history they’ve incorporated into their lives.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Mallory Grayson Bright yellow walls combined with high ceilings complement big windows that bring nature right into the living room. Deer can often be seen grazing in the back yard. × 2 of 4 Expand Artist Geoffrey Holder painted the picture displayed within the entrance of Stripling and Wilson’s home. Holder was good friends with Wilson’s father, who, like her, was also a dancer and choreographer. “He asked my father if he could show him what he was working on, and this was it. My father bought it immediately,” says Wilson. The painting holds sentimental value for both Stripling and Wilson, making it their favorite piece of art inside the home. × 3 of 4 Expand The basement is Stripling’s favorite area of the home – his man cave, as he calls it. “It’s important as a musician to have space where I can practice my music and not disturb the family,” Stripling says. Books line the walls, as well as posters from shows Stripling has played in. × 4 of 4 Expand “Home is about the comfort of love, family and the stuff you surround yourself with that opens your heart. Our bedroom is that place of love and rest for us,” Stripling says. The 100-year-old woodwork from China acts as a headboard behind their bed. Prev Next

