CJO Artistic Director fills home with art and history

The jazzy and personalized home of Byron Stripling, artistic director of Columbus Jazz Orchestra

by

When relocating from New York City, Byron Stripling and his wife Alexis Wilson were instantly attracted to the Westerville area for its close-knit community – one where they could envision raising their two daughters. They’ve planted their roots here for nearly sixteen years and will become empty nesters this fall.

Stripling, a well-known jazz trumpeter and artistic director of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, says he didn’t even see the house until after his wife had already put in a bid. For Stripling, it was love at first sight, especially when he realized he could transform the basement into his personal music room.

Perhaps the most noticeable difference between this house and many other homes, is the absence of televisions, making the space open for reading and discussions. Art that Stripling and Wilson have collected over the years fills every wall in the home, offering a taste of almost every culture.

“Art speaks to us – similar to how I feel about music. When I see something that moves me, I just have to get it,” says Stripling. “Decorating our home was never about expense, just what inspired us.”

Stripling and Wilson walk through their modern yet simplistic home, spotlighting some of the artistic history they’ve incorporated into their lives.

×

1 of 4

Photo 1 Byron Living Room .JPG

Photos courtesy of Mallory Grayson

Bright yellow walls combined with high ceilings complement big windows that bring nature right into the living room. Deer can often be seen grazing in the back yard.

×

2 of 4

Photo 2 A Geoffrey Holder Painting.png

Artist Geoffrey Holder painted the picture displayed within the entrance of Stripling and Wilson’s home. Holder was good friends with Wilson’s father, who, like her, was also a dancer and choreographer. “He asked my father if he could show him what he was working on, and this was it. My father bought it immediately,” says Wilson. The painting holds sentimental value for both Stripling and Wilson, making it their favorite piece of art inside the home.

×

3 of 4

Photo 3 Byron Man Cave.JPG

The basement is Stripling’s favorite area of the home – his man cave, as he calls it. “It’s important as a musician to have space where I can practice my music and not disturb the family,” Stripling says. Books line the walls, as well as posters from shows Stripling has played in.

×

4 of 4

Photo 5 Byron Alexis Bedroom .JPG

“Home is about the comfort of love, family and the stuff you surround yourself with that opens your heart. Our bedroom is that place of love and rest for us,” Stripling says. The 100-year-old woodwork from China acts as a headboard behind their bed.

Mallory Grayson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tags

by

The A List - Home

Native Ad - Contests Self Promo

WeekendScene Subscribe Mailer

Upcoming Events

Search Events Submit Yours