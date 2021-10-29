Award winners from the 2021 BIA Parade of Homes

Photo by Ray LaVoie Photography

With some 60 houses on the tour this year, the BIA Parade of Homes had more award winners to recognize thanever before.

A huge diversity of different home types led to honors for a much larger variety of builders. Awards were broken into five categories: condominiums $499,000 and under and condominiums $500,000 and up, as well as single-family homes $499,000 and under, $500,000-$699,000, and $700,000 and up.

Winners were named at the BIA Parade Excellence Party in late September. The biggest winner was Epcon Communities, which took home seven first-place awards for five properties, primarily in the high-value condo category.

Visitors to Epcon’s Parade homes have taken note of large kitchens, low-maintenance living, size and quality for value, and private courtyards, says Nanette Overly, vice president of sales for the company.

“We have one home that actually has two courtyards,” Overly says. “It really brings that outdoor living in.”

Trinity Homes scored six awards for a condo in Grove City and single-family homes in Dublin and Delaware. Highlights include a gorgeous great room that opens up to a kitchen at the Delaware house, located in Howard Farms, and the deceptively large size of the Grove Citycondo in Woodside at Holton Run.

“They’re great for anybody that’s trying to downsize,” says Natalie Smith, marketing manager for Trinity.

The big winner in single-family homes over $700,000 was 3 Pillar Homes, which won three awards there, including Best Overall, for its model home in Jerome Village’s Eversole Run neighborhood. 3 Pillar Director of Operations Emily Chapin points to the interior design, huge kitchen and covered back porch with built-in grill as some of its most popular features.

Also looking good in the high-value category is Cua Builders, which tied with Trinity for Best Overall runner-up and also scored Best Outdoor Living. The award-winning house, located in Evans Farm in southern Delaware County, is highlighted by 16-foot cathedral ceilings on the second floor, as well as an enormous amount of outdoor space.

“(Visitors) love the amount of indoor and outdoor entertaining space,” says company President Tom Cua.

Award Winners

Condominiums $499,000 and Under

• Trinity Homes, 3368 Joberry Loop, Grove City: Best Overall, Best Curb Appeal, Best Floorplan, Best Living Area

• Donley Homes, 7535 Harden Circle, Etna: Best Owners Retreat

• Edwards Communities, 5738 Adalyn Ln., Dublin: Best Kitchen

• Epcon Communities, 156 Daymark Dr., Delaware: Best Outdoor Living

Condominiums $500,000 and Up

• Epcon Communities, 3221 Courtyard Landing, Dublin: Best Overall, Best Curb Appeal, Best Floorplan

• Epcon Communities, 10305 Tipperary Dr., Dublin: Best Kitchen

• Epcon Communities, 437 Garden Gate Ln., Lewis Center: Best Outdoor Living

• Epcon Communities, 6589 Morse Rd., New Albany: Best Owners Retreat

• Bob Webb Homes, 6089 Victory Gate, Westerville: Best Living Area

Single-Family Homes $499,000 and Under

• D.R. Horton, 110 Cedarhurst Ct., Pickerington: Best Overall, Best Floorplan, Best Owners Retreat

• Pulte Homes, 5620 Godetia St., Westerville: Best Living Area, Best Outdoor Living

• Pulte Homes, 3665 Glacial Ln., Grove City: Best Kitchen

• M/I Homes, 2775 Chatwood Loop, Blacklick: Best Curb Appeal

Single-Family Homes $500,000-$749,000

• Donley Homes, 7523 Haverington St., Pickerington: Best Overall (tie), Best Owners Retreat

• Fischer Homes, 6153 Honey Farm Way, Grove City: Best Overall (tie), Best Living Area

• Bob Webb Homes, 8774 Eliot Dr., Plain City: Best Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen

• M/I Homes, 5623 Jessica Ln. W., Powell: Best Outdoor Living

• Trinity Homes, 2962 Howard Farms Dr., Delaware: Best Floorplan

Single-Family Homes $700,000 and Up

• 3 Pillar Homes, 11451 Winterberry Dr., Plain City: Best Overall, Best Floorplan, Best Owners Retreat

• Arlington Homes, 56 Barrington Pl., Powell: Best Curb Appeal

• Cua Builders, 5761 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center: Best Outdoor Living

• Price Custom Homes, 6059 Countryview Dr. NW, Carroll: Best Kitchen

• Trinity Homes, 6336 Avondale Woods, Dublin: Best Living Area

