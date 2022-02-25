Artists thrive in home studio spaces

When Michael Bush set out to purchase a new home in 2021, he knew it would have to have space for his art. Even his real estate agent made sure any house would have proper space.

After years of uncertainty about committing to a home studio, Bush decided to forgo the cost of renting a home and studio space.

“I think that I had a fear that having work that close to me would also damper my creative side and make me a little self-conscious of what I’m doing,” he says. “But it was the opposite. I don’t really have any drawbacks to it at this point.”

For Bush, moving his practice home has made work more convenient and accessible. He used to make almost daily trips to the studio. If an idea came to him, but he didn’t have time to make the trip, he would have to wait and hope inspiration remained.

Now, he can easily get sucked into his artwork at will.

“When you’re at home, that creative juice can hit while you’re at dinner,” Bush says. “I think I underestimated that point in the past. Having the space and the ability to do that now makes it a lot easier.”

For Laurie Clements, who has worked from her current home studio for eight years, the ability to work at any time is the greatest benefit.

“Painting in your jammies, making dinner at 7 while you still have a brush in your hand is definitely nice,” she says. “It’s in my space. In the middle of a painting, you might set it aside for a couple of days, but you keep walking by it all the time and, in that moment, you problem-solve.”

Clements’ space is designed to accommodate her needs in the moment. A tall ceiling gives ample wall space and a combination of movable easels makes adjusting a cinch. Large windows overlooking her yard give the room some natural light.

For many painters, space is a vital issue as completed and in-progress works need somewhere to go. Clements keeps a second gallery room to store her works as they move among exhibitions. Bush, whose process involves spray paint and manipulations of water and acrylic paint, uses his garage for the messier steps in the process.

Clements stresses that there are few, if any, requirements to create a studio at home. An area where an artist can work without concern of damage or stains is wise but can often be constructed. Likewise, while more space is generally ideal, a corner or a counter is enough to get creative.

“Some people think, ‘Oh, I don’t have enough room for a studio. I can’t do that at home,’” Clements says. “Get your kitchen table if you have to. Do not let that keep you from doing what you want to do.”

Being without a home studio can also be a conscious choice. Bush, who moved his studio from 400 West Rich in Franklinton, says spending more than a decade renting studio space helped connect him to an artistic community – a great potential benefit for young artists.

Now, though, he has continued community engagement through a position on the board of directors for the Franklinton Arts District and involvement with Franklinton Fridays.

“I tell people they have to do what’s best for them,” he says. “If they’re someone like me who just has these moments of, ‘Ooh, that’s what I need to do,’ then maybe this would be the best for them.”

Cameron Carr is the associate editor. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.