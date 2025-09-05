The yay and nay of unique storage spaces

Recent trends in interior design have seen a rise in open shelving as a means of practical storage that infuses a space with a minimalistic quality. While open shelving might look great in a photo shoot, here are five things to consider before installing open shelving in your space.

Materials

The most commonly used material for shelving is wood, but open shelving can also be done with metal or even glass. Consider the aesthetic and function of the intended space to find the right fit. Metal shelves provide an industrial accent for the heavy-duty, high-traffic areas in your home. If opting for glass, understand that the elegant shelving style will be more limited in terms of how much weight it can hold. Both alternative shelving options might require professional consultation before installing.

Space and size

Open shelving works wonders in smaller spaces, making the room seem bigger without the added measurements of cabinetry. In an already spacious room, open shelving adds little to the overall design or visual impact. Before adding open shelving, consider whether the space itself would benefit from the minimalistic approach if something more substantial can pull your vision together.

Installation

It is important to take the construction of the home itself into account when mounting anything on the wall. Anchor points should be drilled directly into wall studs to increase the longevity of the shelf. Drilling into studs provides the shelves with extra support, ensuring that the screws don’t rip out of the wall. Prefab shelving is a great option for those who want to DIY their project, but when opting for custom-made shelving units, it might be best to hire a professional to find optimal anchor points.

Function vs. style

Before adding open shelves, think about whether the shelves will be functional or serve a more aesthetic purpose. Functional shelves in high-traffic areas such as the kitchen require less frequent dusting of both the shelf itself and items, while shelves that act as stylistic accents require more frequent cleaning, especially for those planning to display collectibles or family heirlooms. When prioritizing functionality, consider what items are used the most and style them on lower shelves for ease of access. Lesser used items and appliances can combine function and style as they crown the upper shelves.

What’s on display

Whether styling open shelving means showing off a shiny new stand mixer or decorating with flowers, consider that the transparent nature of open shelving means that anyone who enters that space will see what you store there. Homeowners might want to make sure that the shelves reflect their style rather than act as a catch-all location for things more suitable behind cupboards, such as baby dishes or novelty cups. Plan your space efficiently and make sure that there is enough alternative storage space before installing open shelving.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.