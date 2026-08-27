Why the powder room has become the most luxurious room in the house

When it comes to luxury home design, good things often come in small packages. The powder room has evolved into that space for interior designers, making it a canvas for creative freedom and risk-taking.

The term powder room dates back to the days when women would excuse themselves to “powder their noses” in a private room during social gatherings. The term eventually was associated with a guest bathroom near a home’s entertaining areas. Today, powder rooms have evolved from functional spaces into some of the most eye-catching rooms in the house.

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Why the powder room?

Designers often refer to today’s powder rooms as jewel boxes — small spaces packed with personality and eye-catching details that leave an impression on guests. So why are homeowners gravitating toward them?

Part of the appeal is the room’s visibility. Unlike full bathrooms, the powder room is a public part of the house, serving as an additional space for entertaining and making guests feel comfortable.

“Everybody’s using the powder room, so they don’t want a sterile place to go to the bathroom,” says Clayanne Gould, design consultant at The Cleary Company. “They want it to feel like a luxury hotel or boutique bathroom.”

This type of room’s compact size is an advantage. Since powder rooms typically occupy just 20 to 40 square feet, upscale designs are more attainable than they might be in larger spaces.

Transformative elements such as statement lighting, custom cabinetry and designer wallpaper are more affordable for a powder room than they would be for a kitchen, living room or primary room. That means homeowners can embrace extravagance and bold design choices while staying practical.

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Statement wallpaper

Statement walls are back, and many homeowners are using bold wallpaper and design elements to add flair to powder rooms.

The most common trend Gould sees is floral prints. Botanical florals bring nature indoors, encouraging relaxation by adding color without making it the center of attention. For a more luxurious feel, moody florals with dramatic blooms and dark backgrounds are a better play. Vintage flowers add character, while exotic alternatives create an energetic atmosphere.

Although florals remain fan favorites, designers are seeing homeowners embrace bolder patterns, such as scenic murals, geometric patterns and even textured wallpapers.

Recently, Gould worked with a client who opted for a leopard print, leading to a glamorous yet playful ambience.

“I love the way that some people are not afraid to play,” Gould says. “It just plays on everyone’s emotions … and it leaves you inspired.”

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Setting the tone

The all-white minimalist aesthetic has been a bathroom trend for years, but today, many are embracing deeper colors. Navy blues, charcoal grays and jewel tones create an intimate atmosphere without overwhelming the room.

Some homeowners take things a step further by painting ceilings, adding crown molding or even incorporating dark wainscoting to create a sophisticated look. Additional avenues include matte black hardware, dark marble and wood vanities. Warm lighting and layered textures create depth without making the room feel cramped.

Moodier interiors often pair well with statement elements such as decorative mirrors and metallic finishes such as brass and gold, creating a climate similar to that of a boutique hotel or luxury spa.

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Spotlight features

What was once treated as a functional fixture in the powder room has found a new purpose. Lighting creates warmth while highlighting key design elements of the room and elevating the overall guest experience.

Rather than rely solely on overhead fixtures, designers are incorporating sconces on either side of the mirror to provide more flattering lighting.

“When you do overhead lighting, it casts some shadows over your face,” Gould says. “When you get lighting on the sides, it really shows everything, and you can get a better visual of yourself.”

The fixtures have also become decorations in and of themselves. Homeowners have moved away from clear glass, which often collects dust and fingerprints. Instead, they opt for fluted and seeded glasses, which add visual flair while creating a softer light.

For an extra element of comfort, Gould recommends adding under-cabinet toe-kick lighting. The motion-activated glow adds convenience along with subtle appeal.

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Personalization over perfection

Powder rooms are evolving, and with new trends come opportunities for inspiration. However, the best part of the powder room is the ability to make it your own. While homeowners opt for functionality and convenience in other spaces, the powder room is a space to showcase your personality.

For those looking to upgrade their powder room, Gould has an important piece of advice.

“Don’t worry about what other people are thinking,” she says. “Do what makes you happy.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.