Welcome to the 2025 BIA Parade of Homes!

For more than 70 years, the Parade of Homes has been the premier showcase of homebuilding excellence in central Ohio. What began as a bold idea to celebrate craftsmanship, innovation and the dreams of homeownership has grown into a beloved tradition that continues to inspire, excite and set the standard for design across our region.

The Parade is brought to you by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA), a trusted voice and leader in the homebuilding industry since 1943. The BIA proudly represents the builders, developers, remodelers and suppliers who shape the places we live, work and play.

Since its inception, the Parade has been a celebration of central Ohio’s thriving homebuilding industry and a time-honored tradition that invites the public to explore the latest in residential architecture, interior design and community development. It’s more than just a tour; it’s a source of inspiration, a reflection of the region’s growth and a showcase of the talented builders, designers and tradespeople who bring our homes to life.

This year’s Parade continues in a scattered site model, allowing you to explore some of the area’s most stunning new homes in a range of neighborhoods and communities. This format gives visitors the unique opportunity to see homes within the actual communities where families will live, showcasing not just the craftsmanship inside the homes, but also the surrounding neighborhoods and environments that make each one special. Whether you’re gathering ideas for your next remodel, dreaming of a new build or simply admiring the local style and craftsmanship, there’s something here for everyone.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors. Their partnership is what brings the Parade to life each year. We are especially grateful to Pella of Columbus, our presenting sponsor, for their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Their support helps us continue this iconic event and showcase the best our industry has to offer.

We’re also deeply grateful to all of our supporting sponsors, vendors and BIA members whose passion and partnership fuel this event and our organization. Their contributions not only support this showcase of homes but also help advance the entire industry and the future of homebuilding in central Ohio.

So, whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time fan, welcome. Take your time. Be inspired. And most of all, enjoy the 2025 Parade of Homes.

Sincerely,

Jessica McKinney

Interim Executive Director

BIA of Central Ohio