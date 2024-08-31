Welcome to the 2024 BIA Parade of Homes!

Welcome to the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio’s Parade of Homes, one of the most extensive scattered site home tours in the United States.

This annual event captures the imagination and excitement of homebuyers and enthusiasts alike. This remarkable showcase of craftsmanship and design offers a unique opportunity to explore various homes, apartments and condos, each meticulously crafted to meet different tastes and needs.

This event would not be possible without the participation of our outstanding builders, our featured community in Jerome Village and the generous support of our sponsors, especially Pella of Columbus.

What sets the BIA Parade of Homes apart is the exceptional quality and variety of the displayed properties. From sprawling single-family homes with unique landscaping to sleek, modern apartments and cozy condos, there is something for everyone. The attention to detail and high standards of craftsmanship are evident in every corner of these properties. Builders and designers pull out all the stops to present their best work, incorporating the latest architecture, interior design and sustainable living trends.

The diversity in product type is one of the event’s greatest strengths. Whether you dream of a traditional single-family home in a suburban setting, a chic urban apartment or a convenient condo close to city amenities, the Parade of Homes has it all. This variety ensures that visitors can find inspiration no matter their preferences or budget.

Location is another key highlight. The scattered site nature of the tour means that properties are situated across various neighborhoods, giving participants a comprehensive view of different living environments. This setup showcases the homes and allows visitors to get a feel for the communities in which they are located, aiding in the decision-making process for potential buyers.

The convenience of touring these homes is unparalleled. For those who relish the experience of walking through a property, the in-person tours provide an immersive and tactile experience. However, understanding the need for flexibility, the BIA has also made the Parade of Homes accessible online through biaparade.com. This virtual tour option is perfect for those who prefer to explore from the comfort of their own home or who cannot travel to the sites in person.

For more than 70 years, the BIA’s Parade of Homes has celebrated homebuilding excellence, offering a diverse array of properties catering to various tastes and needs. With its impressive craftsmanship, variety of locations and convenient touring options, it’s an event not to be missed for anyone interested in finding their next place to call home.

We look forward to seeing you at the Parade!

Jon Melchi

Executive Director

BIA of Central Ohio