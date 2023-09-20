Universal Design is a Key Component of Senior Apartments on This Year’s Parade of Homes Tour

With multifamily offerings joining condominiums and single-family homes on the 2023 BIA Parade of Homes, visitors have the chance to check out a whole new set of features for these new-to-the-Parade communities.

And no builder in this year’s Parade has more multifamily homes to showcase than Treplus Communities. The company, which builds exclusively for the 55-and-over set, is showcasing three communities:

Burr Oak Commons in Delaware

Redbud Commons in Pickerington

Sugar Maple Commons in Grove City

Treplus is featuring its model – a two-bedroom unit with a two-car garage – in each of the three communities, though all of them also offer one-bedroom units. Each model is 1,578 square feet.

“We say we’re redefining 55-plus living,” says Julie Ann Stein, vice president of marketing for Treplus. “It really is that resident experience that’s important.”

Universal Design

Every unit in Treplus communities has Universal Design-integrated. That’s a rarity in for-rent products, Stein says, but it’s important for Treplus as a way to support accessibility.

At its most basic level, Universal Design is the creation of an environment to ensure it can be used to its fullest by everyone who wishes to use it, regardless of any physical characteristics such as age, size, ability or disability.

In the Treplus communities on this year’s Parade map, that commitment to accessibility is reflected in spacious units with open floor plans and features including:

Wider hallways

Lever door handles

Electrical outlets located higher on walls

Accessible light switches

A significant amount of task lighting and natural light

Zero stop from the garage and porch into the home

Zero-entry showers

Towel racks that double as grab bars

Slip-resistant surfaces

In addition, the models – like all Treplus units – are single-story.

Attached Garages

For newer single-family homes, attached garages are often a given. But they’re much less common in multifamily living, particularly in the central Ohio area, which is why Treplus emphasizes their presence in its communities.

“Ours are not only attached, they’re oversized as well,” says Stein.

That means plenty of storage space – no squeezing the car into the garage, or having to park it outside to accommodate everything else.

All units also have private entrances and patios. In addition, Treplus makes a point of equipping all of them with powder rooms for when residents have company, as well as dens that can serve as work spaces for those residents who work remote jobs.

Community Programming

Part and parcel to the Treplus community experience, Stein says, is a rich programming calendar. That means happy hours, monthly meet-and-greets for new residents and quarterly seasonal happenings – a Kentucky Derby party in the spring, an ice cream social in the summer, etc.

“We have something going on that meets the needs and interest of almost every person that lives in our communities,” she says.

That’s on top of everyday amenities conducive to social interaction, Stein says: Think community gardens, walking paths, dog parks, fitness centers, billiards rooms and clubhouses.

There are also smaller day-to-day events such as book clubs, poker nights, pool tournaments and cardio drumming. And while many senior living communities employ an activities director, those managed by Treplus have a lifestyles coordinator who puts residents in the driver’s seat.

“For all of these events and the planning thereof, we have a resident activities committee, which is comprised of residents who help to shape and execute those events in their community,” Stein says.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com