Tips for a Landscape that is Both Trendy and Timely

Proud homeowners and professional HGTV-watchers know that no home is complete if it isn’t accompanied by the perfect landscape. However, developing a plan for your greenery that stays up to date with current trends is a daunting task without a bit of help.

When beginning a landscaping project, whether that be with professional help or on your own, there’s one key element that Patrick Affourtit, owner of Blendon Gardens, says cannot be overlooked.

Courtesy of Patrick Affourtit. landscaping house Courtesy of Patrick Affourtit.

“Plan it out,” Affourtit says. “Think about doing things that are easy to do first.”

It is easy to neglect crucial factors in gardening processes, such as purchasing permits and creating a strategy, so even DIY planters should seek professional advice or purchase a plan from a contractor.

It’s generally wise to start with small hardscape projects such as patios and fire pits, as these tasks become much trickier once sod has been added. After these features have been established, it’s time to plant, but don’t forget to read the fine print when you’re sizing up your next shrub.

“Always look at the tag, and see how big that plant gets,” Affourtit says. “Every plant has a perfect spot, and you don’t want to overplant.”

Often, tiny containers can be deceiving. Without carefully reading plant tags, you could end up with an overwhelming 10-foot shrub in place of the small-scale decor you envisioned.

In addition to paying attention to the size of the plant, keep an eye on the quantity. Though it’s hard to resist the appeal of so many different types of greenery, overcrowding your landscape can lead to a congested feel, and will make future upgrades difficult. Using plant tags as guidebooks will provide clarity.

If visual learning is more your niche, select landscaping businesses such as Blendon Gardens have showrooms similar to those visited by homebuilders. These showrooms use display gardens to exhibit the plants they carry, giving visitors a glimpse at how these products will look in a realistic setting.

When it comes to picking the perfect plant, convenience is key.

“Generally, everyone wants a low-maintenance landscape that balances all your seasonal colors,” Affourtit says. “Rarely do you get people saying, ‘I want to work in my garden every single weekend.’”

To ensure easy upkeep, stick to plants that grow well in the Columbus zone. Generally, these are plants that grow well in clay soil. While it may seem logical to resort to native plants, these are actually quite difficult to find at local nurseries. Manageable alternatives include junipers and various flowering shrubs.

You can still build a practical landscape while staying up to date with the latest gardening trends.

As with fashion trends, landscaping enthusiasts often rotate popular picks throughout the year for their yards. This gives landscapers such as Affourtit insight into what people are looking for in their next improvement.

“One thing is tropical plants,” Affourtit says. “A lot of people are incorporating tropical plants in containers or actually planting them in the ground, and bringing them back in during the winter time.”

Container gardens are a go-to for many homeowners. For those who lack a vast landscape or are looking for plants that are easy to care for, these gardens are ideal.

However, some trends reach deeper than convenience. The trend that many people are building their landscapes around has nothing to do with soil or sod.

“There’s a term, it’s a Danish term, and it’s called Hygge,” Affourtit says. “Basically, that Danish word is togetherness.”

Beyond creating aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces, people are seeking places to connect with their loved ones. Over the past few years, the necessity for outdoor gatherings has skyrocketed, and landscaping tendencies followed suit.

Courtesy of Patrick Affourtit. landscaping Courtesy of Patrick Affourtit.

“With almost every patio that we install, people are doing fire pits,” Affourtit says. “Defining the outdoor spaces has been a trend for the last couple of years.”

Gas fire pits, pavilions and outdoor kitchens have all gained popularity in the era of outdoor living. Instead of building a simple patio, people are more inclined to detail their areas. Through creating individual spaces for dining and socializing, landscaping has redefined the outdoor space as a communal one.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.