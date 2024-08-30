The newest trends for homeowners' outdoor living nd backyard spaces

Backyards don’t have to be basic. There are many ways to make your patch of land your own.

But with the seemingly endless possibilities of interior design features, from kitchen cabinets to shower tiles, backyards can sometimes be neglected when homeowners consider renovations.

“What should I do with my back deck? Should we install a pool? How are we going to provide light when we have company?” These are all valid questions. Trends may evolve, but one thing tends to remain the same: People want a backyard that completes their home.

Designs and features

From fire pits and playgrounds to swimming pools and basketball hoops, homeowners looking to renovate their outdoor spaces have no shortage of options. According to a survey by home improvement site Houzz, 53 percent of homeowners updated their outdoor spaces in 2023, with deck renovations landing as one of the most popular changes.

“Advances in composite decking material have made the up-front costs associated much more palatable when the durability and longevity of the finished product is considered,” says Marc Aubry, director of residential design at GreenScapes Landscape Co. “Many of our projects include an upper-level deck off a home with steps down to a lower patio which creates well defined different outdoor spaces which can be a challenge when working in the, often flat, yards of central Ohio.”

Among the more prominent movements in backyard design is creativity in lighting, with 22 percent of those surveyed identifying it as a top priority.

For example, string lights are often draped over decks and pergolas, but mixing these lights with conventional and decorative bulbs in your garden(s) adds a layered effect to a space, curating a thoughtful ambiance of soft lighting.

Use of color-blocking styles on structures such as patios, decks and tables has also steadily risen among homeowners. Rather than installing man-made backyard features that repeat the same colors – think shades of brown – homeowners are fitting in slivers of colors, including touches of silver and charcoal to add pizazz.

These drastic and eye-grabbing contrasts in color add character to structures, giving the homeowner a unique palette of surroundings.

Minimizing clutter is also a popular step, particularly for those with pools. Retractable pool covers are increasingly replacing bulky tarps, offering a convenient way for homeowners to create more space around the pool to incorporate other design elements. A trend GreenScapes has certainly seen locally.

“Since the climate doesn’t seem to be getting any cooler, we also have seen an increase in homeowners trying to ‘beat the heat’ through shade structures and pools as well,” Aubry says. “Clients realize the more comfortable they can be outside, the more likely they are to spend time out there.”

Considering lifestyle

Renovating homeowners are considering their health more and more when they make design decisions. The effect of backyard renovations on mental health and wellness is often at the top of their minds.

Saunas and hot tubs, once considered luxury features, are being integrated into homes for the purpose of fostering healthier bodies and minds – not to mention cutting out travel time to the gym or spa. Even cold plunges, tubs of freezing cold water for soaking in, are becoming more common in backyards for muscle therapy, blood flow and post-workout benefits, as well as mental clarity and de-stressing.

The social changes wrought by the pandemic have made a sense of community even more important to homeowners. Front porches are making a comeback as gathering spaces, with trends pointing to open designs and sizable floor plans.

And the gathering doesn’t end at the front porch. Back patios and outdoor dining areas are also trending toward more open and inclusive ways to fit a group.

Hybrid and work-from-home arrangements also influence backyard considerations. Many homeowners are looking to create multi-purpose outdoor spaces for relaxation, dining and, most recently, work. Long tables with comfortable seating can be key components to creating a multi-functional area that can double as an entertainment center later in the evening.

