The future of USB ports and EV charging in home building

More products every day use USB ports. Adapters, commonly known as power blocks, are a necessary step in converting typical three-pronged outlets for USB compatibility.

In today’s modern builds, more spaces are including new age USB-compatible outlets that not only maintain your double three-pronged receptacle, but also sport an additional USB port or two. This allows homeowners to ditch their pesky adapters, plug more devices into a single outlet and free up three-pronged receptacles for other appliances.

Experts say plugging your USB devices directly into an electrical outlet can charge a device up to 40 percent faster than using an adapter. Many of these USB ports include smart chips capable of detecting the optimal charging amperage of devices and adjusting accordingly.

Safety is the primary driver in the rise of these ports. Homeowners can ditch their surge protectors, as there are now safer ways to have multiple plug-ins.

Car ports

With the investment in electric vehicles growing, communities are making an effort to provide proper charging stations. Homeowners should consider preparing their spaces for these automotives as well.

As much as 85 percent of EV charging happens at home, but not everyone has access to these ports where they park.

“Between multi-family and gas stations, it kind of all goes hand in hand,” says Aaron Depinet, senior manager of field operations at Nationwide Energy Partners. “What local governments, property owners and other folks have in mind is to make it convenient and not a burden for people to charge their cars.”

EV drivers are changing their routes so they can charge their vehicles, leading many to adjust their living arrangements so they can conveniently charge their cars.

Many homeowners are starting to wonder when and how to upgrade a home to become EV compatible.

A lot goes into installing the proper hardware in your home. As with most construction projects, it is wise to plan ahead and make preparations for the charging station during a new build rather than installing post-build.

During the planning stages, ensure the structure has the appropriate circuit and enough space for the charger. Depending on the size of the garage, the placement of the charger itself should allow for use in both stalls.

Charging stations are not typically included in the construction of new builds, requiring homeowners to buy them on their own.

People looking to install EV charging stations in their detached garage may find themselves in a difficult situation. If there is no current power supply to the garage, homeowners will have to set it up with the help of a licensed electrician.

The average EV charger will pull 7,200 watts or less of electricity about 3,000 watts less than a typical electric furnace. These stations will noticeably increase your electricity bill, which is something to consider when installing an in-home charging station.

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.