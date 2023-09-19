Spectacular Switchback Staircase is One of the Most Attention-Grabbing Aspects of Steele Group House

Since it served as the site of the 2019 BIA Parade of Homes, Evans Farm has consistently offered highlights during the Parade.

In 2021, it was the Featured Community. In 2022, it contained three Parade entries, including one of the Dream Homes, built by 3 Pillar Homes. And this year, it hosts another three Parade homes: one by the Steele Group and another two by 3 Pillar.

With that history of memorable Parade homes and a deep commitment to the New Urbanism style – walkable streets, convenient amenities, accessible public spaces, a general emphasis on neighborhood connectivity – it should probably come as no surprise that the Steele Group’s 2023 Parade home in Evans Farm has a unique character that wouldn’t be seen in any other neighborhood. The neighborhood is, after all, the most prominent community in which the company builds.

Still, that home – the Steele Group’s Evans Farm model, which is in contract to sell after the Parade concludes this year – has the potential to grab the attention of visitors, even with so many other visually impressive homes in the vicinity.

Courtesy of JPG Media.

“Our exterior designs are always unique,” says company President Jeff Steele. “Here in Evans Farm, every house is different, and that’s certainly true of ours; we don’t recycle old plans.”

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house clocks in at 3,436 square feet.

Elaborate Staircase

The staircase is built to grab the attention, located in the corner just inside the front door. The switchback staircase is designed to be noticed, with a vaulted ceiling and an eye-catching chandelier.

“It’s the first thing you see when you walk in the door,” Steele says.

Courtesy of JPG Media.

The open floor plan on the ground floor ensures that the staircase remains visible from multiple points – without detracting from other elements such as hardwood floors, two walls of windows and a designer accent wall.

“The TV wall is an accent wall with some floating shelves and other storage,” Steele says.

An office space is off to the other side of the entryway.

Then, of course, there’s the destination at the top of those stairs. The second floor has four of the house’s five bathrooms: two with en suite bathrooms, two sharing a Jack-and-Jill bath.

A red barn-style garage and a large wraparound porch with stained pillars and posts establishes expectations before visitors even set foot in the house.

Kitchen Design

The team at Steele Group expects visitors to leave talking about the kitchen, which is built to impress.

“It is a modern farmhouse design, and the kitchen is the main highlight of the home,” Steele says.

Courtesy of JPG Media.

Among the most memorable parts of the kitchen, he says, are:

Custom, dark-stained cabinets

Cambria quartz countertops

Black accent colors

A butler’s pantry

A large island with a considerable amount of seating

A 36-inch gas range

Side-by-side refrigerator and freezer units

A dining room is just off the kitchen, with the home’s sizable screened porch connected to it as well.

Master Shower

The massive shower in the master suite doesn’t just have size and a high window for plenty of natural light going for it. It can also boast about the innovative shower glass design.

Courtesy of JPG Media.

“Most of the time, we just do a clear shower glass,” Steele says. “(This one) has a grid pattern on it that is unique.”

Memorable light fixtures help the vanities stand out, while the closet right off the master bath is built with plenty of space.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.