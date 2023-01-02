Renovation apps to help refresh your home for the New Year

With the New Year come new beginnings, new ideas and new opportunities to spruce up your home. Today, it is easier than ever to try out new flooring, paint and backsplashes before you commit to a color or style. There are countless apps you can find on your devices, so we’ve broken down some that we recommend.

Paint Apps

To test out your dream kitchen paint color, try Home Depot ProjectColor or Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap.

The Home Depot app allows you to match paint colors to your furniture or simply browse the company’s wide selection of colors. After downloading the app, simply upload a photo of your space, browse or match color options, and visualize the color in your space. Additionally, the app allows the user to save their favorite colors, find coordinating colors and even order paint samples directly.

ColorSnap is just as easy to use, with a few additional features. Using augmented reality, the app allows you to instantly visualize any of Sherwin-Williams’ 1,700 colors on your own walls.

Does a particular photo inspire you? Upload the image and tap on it to find the closest Sherwin-Williams color match. The app also features day and night lighting options, so you can see what your favorite color will look like throughout the day.

Additionally, there’s no need to overbuy paint. You can enter the dimensions of your walls and ColorSnap will estimate the amount of paint you need to complete the project. Finally, explore coordinating colors to find shades that will match your chosen colors.

Floor Apps

Next up, Picture It! Floor Visualizer by LL Flooring helps with all of your flooring needs.

First, select your floor from the large variety of styles and types of flooring offered by LL Flooring. Once you’ve found your favorite, click on “See this floor in your room.” Next, upload a photo of your space to see what your perfect floor will look like. If you’re not able to snap a picture of your space, you can select one of the app’s sample rooms.

The app also allows you to customize your floor by trying out different finishes, as well as see

the before-and-after transformation. Once you’ve found the perfect fit, you can order a free sample to see your selection in real life.

Space-visualizing App

The next app is an exciting and multifaceted tool designed to help you choose furniture, lighting, appliances and more to customize your own room.

After downloading the Room Planner-Home Design 3D app, enter the dimensions of your room along with other aspects of the room’s layout. You can view the floor plan or explore the room from a 360-degree panorama.

Additionally, you can change flooring and walls to make the model look just like your own room. Next, select furniture and lighting options from the side panel to test out different options in your space.

One additional feature of the app is “Styles,” which allows the user to select a style from a variety of options such as Mid-century Modern, Scandinavian and Boho. Each style comes with a variety of furniture and décor options to add a level of cohesiveness to your space.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant with CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.