Pros, cons and creative uses of artificial glass inside and out

When most people think of glass in the home, they picture the clarity of a windowpane or the elegance of a glass table. But another material is quietly redefining modern living: acrylic glass, often known by the brand name Plexiglass. For homeowners and builders with an eye for innovation and elegance, acrylic is a material worth a second look.

The case for artificial

Acrylic, or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), is a transparent thermoplastic known for its strength, versatility and clarity. It’s up to 17 times more impact-resistant than traditional glass, yet half the weight. That makes it not just a practical solution, but a stylish one, too.

Compared to traditional glass, which can be brittle and heavy, acrylic is far more forgiving. It is resistant to UV damage, less prone to breakage and available in various finishes, from crystal-clear to frosted or tinted. It offers peace of mind for homes with children or pets without sacrificing design.

Design meets durability

Acrylic can be cut and shaped to nearly any specification, making it ideal for custom design work. This begs the question: Where in the house is acrylic a better alternative to standard glass?

Kitchen

Classic glass door cabinets add elegance to any kitchen. Not only is acrylic a stylish and shatter-proof alternative, it is also more transparent than glass, which means cabinets provide a clearer view of what’s inside.

A backsplash can add color and personality to any kitchen, and acrylic makes it easy to create a unique design in any shape or size.

Living room

Because it is lightweight, durable and easy-to-handle, acrylic can be used for coffee tables, floating shelves and display units. It blends seamlessly into a space, especially for those who appreciate minimalist or contemporary aesthetics. The transparency helps maintain a light, airy feeling in a room, ideal for smaller spaces or rooms that need a touch of modern luxury.

Bathroom

Frosted or smoked acrylic makes for an elegant alternative to standard glass in shower walls and dividers. It’s easier to maintain and less prone to cracking, and can be custom-cut for curved or unique shapes – a plus for homeowners designing bespoke bathrooms.

Windows

Highly UV-resistant and allowing more than 90 percent of light to pass through, acrylic is perfect for bringing natural light into a home through skylights, sun tunnels and standard windows. For homes aiming to reduce energy usage while increasing sunlight exposure and durability, this material is a smart upgrade. It even adds another level of safety in areas prone to extreme weather such as high winds, hail or tornadoes.

When to forego acrylic

For a glass alternative in areas prone to high impact such as windows, polycarbonate – which is 250 times stronger than standard glass, yet weighs only half as much –is a much safer choice than PMMA.

If scratches are a concern, traditional glass is the better choice, as it is lower-maintenance and much less prone to scratching.

A clear investment in design

From backlit panels in a home bar to layered wall art, or even creative home signage, the only real limit is your imagination.

For homeowners seeking to invest in long-term design, acrylic blends practicality, safety and aesthetic beauty without the compromises that come with traditional glass.

Seeking other artificial glass options? We've got you covered.

Acrylic (Perspex, Plexiglass, PMMA)

A synthetic plastic made by linking chemical molecules (methyl methacrylate).

Polycarbonate

A strong plastic – 250 times stronger than standard glass – made by combining bisphenol A (BPA) and phosgene COCl2.

Laminated Glass

A safety glass made by bonding two or more sheets of glass with plastic.

Pros and Cons of Artificial Glass

Pros: Impact-resistant and lightweight

Cons: Prone to scratching and not eco-friendly

