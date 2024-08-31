New market exemplifies ever-increasing options in Jerome Village

Regular patrons of the BIA Parade of Homes should be familiar with Jerome Village by now, but even someone who’s visited the community during past Parades will have plenty to discover this year.

Located primarily in the Dublin City School District, Jerome Village was the site of the 2013 and 2018 Parades, and has been a consistent fixture every year since the Parade’s scope was expanded in 2021.

With a total of 13 developed neighborhoods and another 13 in progress, the community contains a considerable number of different home styles at various price points.

As expansive and varied as its living options are, it would be a mistake to define Jerome Village solely by its residential component. The community places a great deal of emphasis on its amenities, and 2024 Parade-goers will have the chance to see a major addition take shape.

Jerome Village Market

That major addition is the Jerome Village Market, a 150-acre retail development anchored by a Kroger Marketplace. The Market, per Jerome Village master developer Nationwide Realty Investors, is a key component in the community’s transformation from a residential neighborhood to a true mixed-use development.

The Market is situated at the intersection of Ravenhill Parkway and State Route 42. The 123,000-square-foot, $38 million Kroger Marketplace at the center of it is scheduled to open later this fall.

It’s the first new Kroger Marketplace in central Ohio since 2009, and is expected to be one of the largest grocery stores in the Midwest.

“Kroger is just the start in terms of new commercial development at Jerome Village,” said NRI President Brian J. Ellis in a November 2023 Columbus Business First article. “By this time next year, the Jerome Village Market will also house a 20,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center, and have multiple outparcels underway along Rt. 42.”

NRI expects the retail center, when completed, to fill out with dining, retail and neighborhood shops. The vision is to make it a hub of activity in Jerome Village and a draw beyond the community’s borders.

“This is a really strong growth corridor in central Ohio,” Ellis said in the article. “Lots of jobs are being created here, and now this retail center will support that. It’s all coming together: the jobs, the homes, the retail services.”

The Market joins a long list of other amenities for Jerome Village residents, keeping with NRI’s original vision for a vibrant mixed-use community. These amenities include:

A community center: The Jerome Village Community Center features the Jerome Village Bar & Grille, as well as a fitness center and two swimming pools. One of those two pools, located at the Community Center’s recognizable barn, just opened this summer, providing another space for the community’s school-aged swim team, the Jerome Village Jaws.

Two schools: Abraham Depp Elementary School opened in 2020, with Eversole Run Middle School following in 2021. The two new schools reflect the growth of the school district’s northwest corner, and a combined levy and bond issue passed by voters in 2023 will fund the construction of another elementary school in that quadrant of the district.

A child care center: Supplementing the two schools is the Primrose School of Dublin Jerome, which opened its doors at the end of 2023. Primrose is a national system of accredited private preschools with 18 other locations throughout central Ohio, offering early education and child care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.

A fire station: Station 211 opened in August 2023. It’s the second station for the Jerome Township Fire Department, which serves Jerome Village, and was the first new station in the township in 31 years.

Walking and bike paths: Jerome Village currently includes about nine miles of completed trails, which connect into 10 miles of trails along four different hiking trails at Glacier Ridge. The network of walking and bike paths was planned with great care by NRI to maximize access to the park, which has an expansive path network winding through different ecosystems as well as recreational opportunities. The plan for the community calls for 40 percent of its space to consist of green spaces, ponds, woodlands and preservation areas.

Community events: The Community Center regularly hosts social events, including trivia nights, yoga on the lawn, raft racing and even family luaus. The barn and East Lawn can also be booked for private events, from graduation parties to weddings.

Neighborhoods and homes

A key component of Jerome Village’s residential development is that each neighborhood has its own unique character and architectural style. Homes range from contemporary farmhouses to elegant estates, with styles including Colonial, Craftsman, Folk Victorian, Georgian, Greek Revival and Queen Anne.

A total of 15 top central Ohio builders contribute to the community’s housing options, with eight model homes throughout.

A number of Jerome Village builders have put houses in the 2024 Parade. Throughout the neighborhood, find Parade homes to explore by:

3 Pillar Homes, 11451 Winterberry Dr., Plain City

Fischer Homes, 8854 Meadowlark Dr., Plain City

Manor Homes, 7965 Canopy Glen Dr., Plain City

Rockford Homes, 8868 Meadowlark Dr., Plain City

Virginia Homes, 10595 Ash Grove Ct., Plain CIty

To learn more about Jerome Village, visit www.jeromevillage.com.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.