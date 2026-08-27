Navigating the 2026 BIA Parade of Homes

Step through the front door of your future home, dream of decor trends and styles, and wander within the walls of inspiration. The BIA Parade of Homes runs Sept. 17-27 this year, showcasing the best homes of Columbus.

The Parade of Homes spans multiple regions of central Ohio to showcase homes in different areas and price points, following the signature scattered-style format established in 2021. The parade features 51 homes from 21 builders, and while there are 8 days across two weekends to explore, there is still a lot of ground to cover.

Whether you’re looking to purchase a new home, seeking inspiration for your current or future home or just want to check out what the Parade has to offer, the questions below can help you make the most of your journey through these beautiful Columbus homes.

What inspiration am I drawn toward?

The Parade of Homes offers inspiration for decorating and remodeling your home. While it’s a chance to get ideas, it is also a way to see what your plans may look like when brought to fruition. Visualize what current trends actually look like in the home, such as the paint colors and getting-ready rooms you’ll read about in this issue.

What are my non-negotiables?

If you have limited time to explore the Parade, make a list of goals for your home before you go. Whether you need a set number of bedrooms or a specific style of home, know what you want to see so you can plan the best route.

Is this functional?

You might be excited about the decor or styles you’re seeing while visiting the homes, but especially when looking for inspiration, be sure to keep your lifestyle in mind. While the aesthetics of a home are important, certain decor, room layouts or furniture colors might not work for you depending on factors such as whether you have children and pets, for example, or enjoy hosting.

Which builders do I want to check out?

If you want to check out your favorite builders or if you want to see what a new builder has to offer, view the maps in this Guide to find out where their homes are located ahead of time.

Make planning your perfect home an exciting and immersive experience. Use this Guide or go to www.biahomebuilders.com to help plan your visit to make the most of the 2026 BIA Parade of Homes.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.