Navigating the 2025 BIA Parade of Homes

What if house hunting felt less like a chore and more like a choose-your-own-adventure novel? The 2025 BIA Parade of Homes invites you to chart your own course through more than 40 unique homes across central Ohio – each one a new stop on the journey toward inspiration, discovery or maybe even your dream home.

From Sept. 18-28, Thursdays through Sundays, the Parade will run from noon to 6 p.m., with featured properties scattered throughout communities such as Dublin, Powell and Grove City – all showcasing the best in residential design, craftsmanship and community planning.

Since adopting its scattered-site format in 2021, the Parade has grown in reach and flexibility, so you can experience homes in the neighborhood you already love, or ones you’re just starting to explore. Seventeen builders will take part in this year’s event, offering a broad mix of single-family homes, multi-generational homes, condos, townhomes and even apartments.

With so many homes and neighborhoods to explore, you can enjoy this year’s Parade no matter who you are.

The Designer at Heart: From luxurious finishes in Galena’s Miller Farm to inventive backsplash and lighting choices in Reynoldsburg and New Albany, this year’s homes are packed with design-forward details. Keep an eye out for smart storage units, statement fireplaces and walk-in pantries that blend beauty with function.

The First-Time Buyer: With diverse layouts and price points, the Parade is an excellent opportunity to compare what's available across central Ohio. Walk through a model in Grove City or explore the family-focused neighborhoods in Dublin's Tartan West to get a feel for what "home" could look like for you.

Looking for Low Maintenance: Epcon Communities in Grove City and other low-maintenance builds throughout the Parade cater to those looking for comfort, community and clever use of space. Think ranch-style layouts, modern amenities and locations close to shopping, dining and recreation.

The Weekend Explorer: The Parade is just as enjoyable for curious visitors and day-trippers. Make it a day with friends or family as you visit homes in scenic areas such as Sunbury and Plain City. It's a fun, free way to gather ideas, admire architecture and indulge in a little daydreaming.

Before you head out, plan your route by visiting www.biaparade.com. Each stop on the Parade is clearly marked, and you can easily build a tour that fits your interests and schedule.

Whether you hit two homes or 20, you’ll walk away with fresh ideas and maybe even a connection to a builder who can bring them to life. Whether you’re imagining your next move or simply love seeing what’s new in homebuilding, the 2025 BIA Parade of Homes is your invitation to explore the possibilities.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.