Navigating the 2024 BIA Parade of Homes

The BIA Parade of Homes makes it easy to explore newly available homes in single-family, condominium and multi-family options. And you can follow along the journey for inspiration.

Jerome Village, located in the northwest quadrant near Dublin, is the 2024 Feature Community. With multiple neighborhoods and architectural styles, Jerome Village is the perfect place to start your Parade of Homes tour. The community features such amenities as walking trails, on-site restaurants, a community center and connections to Glacier Ridge Metro Park.

The 2024 Parade of Homes highlights multiple living options that fall within a wide range of prices and housing sizes. And each home includes a Blue Ribbon feature worth checking out.

This Parade Tour Guide presents the homes divided into quadrants for ease of planning: northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest. Each quadrant features a map that pinpoints homes in that area. Whether you are sticking to one quadrant or visiting all four, consider stopping at some local stores, restaurants and farmers’ markets to truly get a feel for the area.

PRO TIPCheck out the app Circuit Route Planner to save on drive time. Since there are homes to visit across all of central Ohio, the app can simplify the process by calculating the shortest, most accessible route from each home. Circuit Route Planner is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.