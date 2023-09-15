Navigating the 2023 Parade of Homes

Buying a home is no easy task, but since 1943, the BIA Parade of Homes has provided a stress-free way for Ohio residents to find their dream home. This 12-day event showcases homes spanning all throughout central Ohio, with a wide range of communities to explore and an array of new home builds.

The 2023 Parade of Homes features 55 beautiful, brand-new homes crafted by nearly 24 builders. The homes fall into multiple price points, ensuring that potential buyers can find an accommodating build for them. Beyond prices, the selection of homes encompasses a range of architectural styles, from luxury ranch homes to stunning contemporary styles.

New to this year’s Parade are multi-family homes. The decision to feature these homes provides insight into the city’s newest apartments, townhomes and other community living spaces.

Within each home is a blue-ribbon feature, or something unique that makes the new build stand out. Make sure to keep an eye out for these as you stroll through your potential new home and scan the QR codes for a chance to win prizes.

With so many homes to visit, understanding where to target your search can be challenging. To give a clearer idea of where each home is located, the layout is divided into four quadrants: northeast, northwest, southeast and southwest.

Tech Tip! For those looking to save time and find the most efficient route for your tour, check out Circuit Route Planner. This app maps out the shortest route for multi-stop travel, saving you gas and time in an easy-to-understand fashion. You can download this app for free on the App Store and on Google Play

The Parade also includes a featured development, Quarry Trails. The newest of Columbus’s Metro Parks, this development is a scenic getaway for those living around the area, and a perfect place to stop after a day of touring. Located in a formerly abandoned quarry, this new addition to Franklin County Metro Parks provides unique trails and observation areas, in addition to a 25-foot waterfall and multiple lakes.

Whether you’re sticking to one quadrant or hitting each one, the Parade is sure to fill your time with beautiful sites and exciting possibilities. Map out your route and fill up those gas tanks. Your future home is waiting!

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.