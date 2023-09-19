Memorable Kitchen Islands Highlight Fischer Homes’ Two Parade Entries

Though Fischer Homes’ two entries in the 2023 BIA Parade of Homes are different in a lot of meaningful ways, they have at least one thing in common: kitchen islands that visitors will be talking about long after they leave.

Fischer’s contributions are both model homes. One, located in the Alton Place community in Hilliard, goes by the name Leland. The other, a patio home in Grove City’s Farmstead community, is called the Amelia.

Both homes are defined by copious amounts of natural light, which is a signature element for Fischer, says Madison Durham, assistant marketing manager for the company. In both cases here, it’s accomplished with large windows at the rear of the house.

“You can always tell that it’s a Fischer home from the back,” Durham says.

En Suite Master Bath

The owner’s suite in the Grove City home is equipped with an en suite bathroom sporting a unique – and uniquely colossal – luxury shower.

Courtesy of Fischer Homes. en suite bathroom Fischer Homes Courtesy of Fischer Homes.

The rest of the bathroom follows along the same theme.

“It’s tiled all the way around with a bench seat, a double vanity sink (and) a great walk-in closet that actually leads into your laundry room,” Durham says.

The owner’s suite itself is built with a tray ceiling, as well as double doors that lead into the bathroom. The laundry room has its own door to the hallway and, because it’s next to the garage, it can also be used as a mudroom.

Kitchen Islands

Though they’re different in a lot of ways, both homes have kitchen islands engineered to impress.

Courtesy of Fischer Homes Fischer homes kitchen island Courtesy of Fischer Homes

The Grove City island is surrounded by contrasting white kitchen cabinets of varying heights, as well as a reasonable amount of seating. It’s of an impressive enough size to make the whole space feel bigger, and connects the dining room space to the living room. But it’s the unique shape that really grabs the attention, Durham says.

“It’s not your typical square island,” she says.

A hexagonal backsplash and ivory quartz countertops help to give the island some dimension as well, and a corner pantry sporting a frosted door with a buffet cabinet off to the side fills out the kitchen space.

Meanwhile, the kitchen island in the Hilliard home, which comes in a more conventional square shape, is distinguished primarily by its size. Two rows of cabinetry are also arranged in a multi-height configuration, and the room is open to the family room space.

An oversized walk-in pantry just off the kitchen offers plenty of space for storage to keep the kitchen space itself free of clutter.

Sizable Hearth Room

Speaking of the Hilliard kitchen, it also happens to open to the Leland morning room, or hearth room space.

Courtesy of Fischer Homes. Fischer Homes Hearth Room Courtesy of Fischer Homes.

It’s a massive open-concept space with vaulted ceilings, surrounded by windows and comparable to a sunroom. Homebuyers who go with the Leland concept can use it as a seating area or a dining room space, or even a guest suite.

The room is a fitting element in a home defined by open spaces, including a two-story foyer, a flex space near the entrance and a particularly tall family room that’s overlooked by the loft space. Though the home is two stories, the owner’s suite is on the first floor, complete with attached laundry room.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.