Functional, sustainable and durable rising trends

Fashions in home design are forever evolving, from the warm tones and shag carpets of the 1970s to the early 2020s’ preference for more neutral tones and whites.

There is nothing wrong with following a trend that speaks to you, whether it’s a colorful, checkered blanket; a subway tile backsplash; or something in between. These trends can act as time capsules, reminding us of different times and interests in our lives.

Customization, durability, functionality and sustainability all thread throughout the home trends of 2025, from appliances to doorways to roofing.

Expand Home Network

Appliances

Multifunctional pieces complemented by smart, sleek and sustainable designs are all the rage. We’re talking microwaves with dual and triple functionality, including air fryer and convection oven capabilities. Stainless steel appliances are here to stay, so make sure you order the no-fingerprint finish.

Expand Carpet and Tile Mart

Flooring

Warm tones and expansive, enduring styles give homes the right tone from the foundation. With engineered materials ranging from vinyl and porcelain to ceramic tile and carpeting, it’s not just about style and comfort; it’s about durability and function. Variation can also come in plank widths: wider or different-sized planks, as well as alternate texture options such as stone.

Cabinets

With natural wood textures and moody earth tones rising over all-white kitchens, this year’s trends are bringing the outside in and putting the inside away. Appliances and work areas are increasingly tucked behind custom concealing cabinetry and fully functioning butler’s pantries.

Expand The Designery

Closets

Galley closets are proving popular in 2025, as setups with settees, islands and staged lighting can create a curated oasis space just off the bedroom. These closets are great multifunctional spaces, perfect for everyday routines: everything from getting ready in the morning to kicking up your feet and relaxing in the evening. Warm tones and custom finishes with specialized compartments for accessories and adjustable shelving set the mood.

Expand Ideogram

Countertops

Sleek and low-maintenance styles are in. Thinner slabs and rounder edges are creeping up in popularity with more earthy and natural options. Common materials include custom granite, terrazzo and quality quartzite.

Expand Lowes

Painting

Diverting from previously popular browns and neutrals, the 2025 colors of the year are darker with mature hues. Cinnamon Slate, a mixture of deep plum and velvety brown, and Quietude, a light sage with a hint of blue, were named the top colors by Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams, respectively.

Expand Louis Duncan/He Interiors

Lighting

This year’s lighting trends are bringing back nature-inspired designs, incorporating organic shapes and natural materials into chandeliers and table lamps. Sustainably sourced materials are the focus of many home designers who are working to incorporate solar-powered lighting options and fixtures made of recycled materials.

Expand Joyelle West Photography/Better Homes & Gardens

Fireplaces

The neutral and sleek color palette is here to stay for fireplaces, but in a more sustainable way. Some models feature hybrid gas and electric boxes that use bioethanol and recycled wood waste, as well as new features such as mobile precision controls for heat and lighting and visual upgrades such as soundscapes, vapor mist and LEDs. Capture a more contemporary look with light, durable, limestone-mimicking stone with a black firebox, or create a warm cottage feel with a colorful or mixed material mantel.

Expand Caitlin Atkinson/Better Homes and Gardens

Decks and Porches

Wide boards are in, providing durability and a sleeker look for homeowners looking to redo their back decks. Many are turning to materials with a higher percentage of recyclable features, including when installing outdoor kitchens. Multilevel decks and natural tones are also getting attention, as designers and homeowners look to create multi-faceted spaces used for parties and other social gatherings.

Expand K.A. Menendian

Rugs

All types of color and texture meet customization in this season’s rugs and carpets. Customize the size, colors, edging, materials and more by working with experts at galleries such as K.A. Menendian Rug & Carpet Gallery, which works with industry-leading carpet and area rug brands to offer wool and synthetic fiber as well as solution-dyed nylon to provide luxury and durability.

Expand Anderson Windows

Doors and Windows

Sustainability is also a theme among 2025 door and window trends. Because of the growing interest in environmental responsibility, homeowners are prioritizing materials such as energy-efficient glass and renewable finishes. Colorful door and window trim is the perfect way to create a statement and embrace individuality in the home.

Expand Gardens Illustrated

Landscaping

While organized, pristine outdoor spaces are praised, 2025 trends embrace less rigidly organized gardens that highlight native plants and lush foliage. Outdoor spaces focus on natural elements and relaxation, which natural growth embraces, allowing for a more organic aesthetic and a shift away from overly manicured landscapes.

Expand Ply Gem

Siding

Those looking to refresh their house’s exterior are turning to long-lasting options such as stucco and wood instead of vinyl. Mixed materials have steadily grown more popular over the years, with examples including the pairings of stucco with stone, siding with brick or nature-inspired designs with natural stone.

Expand Ply Gem

Roofing

Silhouette and sustainability are key to roofs this year. Minimalist, contemporary styles such as flat, sloped, butterfly and balcony are great for incorporating solar panels, or for providing shade for covered or extended patios and other outdoor spaces. Smart and cooling roofs are great options for promoting energy efficiency, while metal, synthetic and recycled materials are durable and long-lasting for low maintenance.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor and Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.