Finding the Perfect Light for Every Space in Your Home

Creating a unique and cohesive space in a home all begins with setting the mood. Regardless of the size or purpose of the room, lighting can take a simple space and make it sophisticated and spacious or cozy and rustic.

There are many different ways to design lighting for a space, but Kellie Linkous from Northern Lighting recommends looking at three key factors: budget, environment and brightness.

Budget

While working with designers might be easier for first-time homeowners, designing the lighting for a space does not have to mean breaking the bank.

For a DIY lighting design, focus on one or two statement fixtures that can set the tone for the room. An overhead light in the kitchen brightens the whole space and draws attention to the island or dining table, making the kitchen a centralized gathering place as well as a functional work area.

kitchen lighting

Recessed lighting brightens the entire space evenly without becoming the focal point, allowing for more freedom with other design elements and making it a more flexible option that can light up any space. Though installing a ceiling of recessed lighting isn’t necessarily cheaper than purchasing large accent lights, recessed lighting is durable and adaptable, and doesn’t go out of style, making it a valuable investment.

Those looking for a more personalized design experience can work with a lighting company to ensure each room is lit to its dream home potential. While more expensive, this option takes away the stress of trying to individually design every area. Companies such as Northern Lighting work with customers to find the perfect lighting for the size and aesthetic of their homes. Additionally, walking through the expansive showroom could help spark imagination as you narrow down your choices with a consultant.

Environment

Creating an ambience for each room elevates every space of the home. Targeted lighting design can take an empty room and make it soft and sultry, open and airy, or dark and cozy. Before remaking a space, consider how the room should feel at the end of the process.

After deciding on the goal aesthetic, consider the types of lighting fixtures that go into the space. For a larger space, choose a chandelier or a pendant to act as a centerpiece for a more contemporary vibe. Incorporate hanging lanterns with incandescent bulbs in the kitchen to create a more rustic, homey environment. A semi-flush wall mount with dimmable LEDs creates a soft, controlled glow perfect for a modern bathroom.

The key to finding the perfect overhead lighting is to consider the size of the room. A large chandelier in a cozy guest room will overpower the space, whereas recessed lighting is perfect for lower ceilings. To create a more modern, clean effect, try under lighting kitchen cabinets, which can help lift the space and give the home a modern feel.

Linkous says another consideration is to find fixtures that are easy to clean, especially for kitchens, which can be prone to dirt and grease.

Brightness

While brightness can refer to the visibility of the light, it also refers to the tone of the light, which can vary from a warm, yellow glow to a crisp blue tint. Nowadays, there’s an LED for every vibe, making any aesthetic possible.

“LEDs have come a long way,” Linkous says. “They have come out with … more of a warm white all the way up to what we call a super cool white.”

A brightness level at the lower range of the Kelvin scale results in a warmer light that gradually cools as the number increases. For a neutral light that fits most spaces, Linkous recommends 3,000 Kelvin.

“(A 3,000-Kelvin) takes away a little bit of that harsh yellow cast, and makes it just a little bit more white,” Linkous says. “It’s actually a lot nicer on the eyes.”

outdoor lighting

For living spaces such as family or living rooms, avoid harsh overhead lighting and go for a neutral-toned light that bounces off the walls, creating a soft brightness that makes the room perfect for enjoying the space for an extended time period. Additionally, you can choose a dimmable light to control the room at all points during the day. Uplighting is also popular for accenting pieces in the space and provides visual interest.

Linkous recommends considering paint colors and curtains when attempting to light a space. A lighter paint color, or changing curtains and blinds, could help to open up the room.

Soak Up the Sun

Solar lighting is an energy-efficient and cost-effective method for lighting outdoor spaces. Use a solar light to increase visibility and security with porch and sidewalk lighting without racking up the electric bill. By strategically placing uplights to highlight gardens or landscape features, you can create a sophisticated look, or use a string of solar bulbs to cast a glow on outdoor living spaces, making the backyard fun year-round.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.