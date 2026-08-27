Explore Columbus' property ladder with a clear head

Columbus’ community is expanding, and so is the city’s housing market.

A May 2026 United States Census Bureau press release ranked Columbus as the nation’s 15th most populous city. Among U.S. cities with populations of 20,000 or more, Columbus placed No. 14 for the largest numeric population increase between July 2024 and July 2025.

Considering it must accommodate more than 938,000 people, Columbus’ residential real estate market can feel overwhelming at times. Still, hopeful homeowners and renters can consult multiple resources to feel more confident about their decisions.

Though the Parade presents a well-rounded snapshot of Columbus’ real estate scene, it’s never a good idea to go in blind. Read on for a crash course in the housing trends of 10 suburbs and how they reflect broader national patterns.

How Columbus stacks up

(All population, homeownership and median home price statistics are sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau, unless otherwise stated. Information included for Lewis Center was sourced from Point2Homes and Realty Ohio Real Estate, while information for Plain City was sourced from the Village of Plain City, Redfin and CommunityScale).

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Dublin – which boasts a rich historic sector and the buzzing Bridge Park development – maintains a “very competitive” housing market, according to the online real estate platform Redfin.

Homes are typically sold within 25-36 days, meaning buyers might face a time crunch when it comes to sought-after properties. With a median home price well above Ohio’s 2024 state average of $198,183, the suburb has a polished and upscale reputation, experiencing a 0.4% population decrease between April 2020 and July 2025.

Population: Approximately 49,094 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 77.1% from 2020-24

Median home price: $563,500 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 2

Hilliard exudes a small-town, family-friendly feel, but also earned a “very competitive” market rating from Redfin.

Home prices in Hilliard increased by 2% between March and May 2026, per Redfin, compared to the same period in 2025. This development could be attributed to consistent growth in the Franklin County community, which has seen its population increase by 4.7% since April 2020.

Population: Approximately 38,898 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 68.7% from 2020-24

Median home price: $385,100 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 2

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Yet another “very competitive” entry on Redfin scale, Grove City gives house hunters a bit more wiggle room to close a deal, with homes usually selling at the 42-day mark.

Grove City, which recorded a 9.5% population increase over the past five to six years, is likewise seeing higher home prices. In 2026, Redfin reports, the median home price has climbed to $400,000, compared with the much lower $310,400 average reported by the U.S. Census Bureau for 2020-24.

In an effort to support more affordable housing across Grove City, the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority has devised a $125 million plan that will include 82 apartments for seniors, more than 100 townhomes and a brand-new mixed-use development featuring retail spots and restaurants, according to a July 2026 article from Columbus Real Estate News.

Population: Approximately 45,180 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 71.4% from 2020-24

Median home price: $310,400 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 2

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Small but mighty, Pickerington saw its population rise by 14.1% between April 2020 and July 2025, going from just over 23,000 people to more than 26,300 residents.

For those who think Pickerington’s housing market might be less dynamic than those of its predecessors, think again: Redfin labels the area as “very competitive,” noting that home prices rose 4.6% from March-May 2025 to March-May 2026. Nevertheless, it remains one of the more affordable and accessible suburbs central Ohio has to offer.

Population: Approximately 26,333 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 76.8% from 2020-24

Median home price: $339,600 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 1

Situated about 20 miles from downtown Columbus, Plain City earns a “somewhat competitive” score on Redfin.

Redfin notes that median home prices in Plain City have risen by 3.2% from March-May 2025 to March-May 2026. Properties are also spending less time on the market overall, selling after roughly 69 days instead of 80 days in 2025.

Population: Approximately 4,687, according to village of Plain City, Ohio

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: Approximately 79%, according to CommunityScale

Median home price: Approximately $467,220, according to Redfin

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 12

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Known for its sprawling homes and Georgian-style architecture, New Albany has a real estate market that might inspire some sticker shock among new buyers.

Redfin gives New Albany a “somewhat competitive” appraisal, estimating an updated median home price of $1 million. The suburb is certainly a hotspot for high-value sales, with several transactions exceeding $2.5 million, according to a July 2026 story from NBC4.

Population: Approximately 11,803 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 88.7% from 2020-24

Median home price: $772,100 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 5

According to the town’s website, Sunbury’s population has essentially doubled over the past 20 years, but its housing trends could offer some respite from the breakneck pace of the Columbus real estate market.

Sunbury is rated as “somewhat competitive” by Redfin. Median home prices fell 1.7% from March-May 2025 to March-May 2026. Homes are also spending about 84 days on the market, up from 43 days during the same period last year.

The number of single-family housing units in Sunbury is also expected to grow soon, with Columbus Business First reporting in a July 2026 article that M/I Homes plans to construct 106 new units.

Population: Approximately 8,857 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 72.6% from 2020-24

Median home price: $374,600 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 3

Lewis Center appears to be having a growth spurt in Columbus.

Per Point2Homes, the median year of construction for Lewis Center is 2005, meaning most infrastructure is relatively new. Since the community is located in Delaware County, one of Ohio’s wealthier counties, housing costs might continue to trend upward in the future.

Population: Approximately 36,012, according to Point2Homes

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 72.7%, according to Point2Homes

Median home price: Approximately $510,000, according to Realty Ohio Real Estate

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 4

Possessing a “somewhat competitive” real estate market by Redfin’s standards, Powell has experienced impressive growth over the past five to six years, including a 28.1% increase in population. Located near the Scioto and Olentangy rivers and home to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Powell remains a particularly attractive destination for families in 2026.

Population: Approximately 18,269 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 88% from 2020-24

Median home price: $561,500 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 7

The City of Delaware’s population has grown from 41,302 in April 2020 to 46,636 in July 2025.

With this influx, the city’s housing market remains “very competitive,” per Redfin. Many homes receive more than one offer from buyers, and most spend less than two months up for sale. Considering the area’s many parks and ample green space, it’s no surprise that homeowners are seeking their own place in this growing community.

Population: Approximately 46,636 as of July 2025

Owner-occupied housing unit rate: 64.7% from 2020-24

Median home price: $318,400 from 2020-24

Number of homes in the BIA Parade: 2

Lucy Lawler is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.