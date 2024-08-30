Designer and local options for luxury

What do a pop of color, a wale of corduroy and the head of Medusa all have in common? Any of them could be a key element in the perfect statement piece for your home.

Standing out

A statement piece is a part of an outfit, accessory or furniture piece that draws the attention of onlookers. And just as you could carry a Gucci handbag or wear an Hermès neck scarf, you can add to your interior design with pieces from luxury brands.

Earlier this year, designer Christian Louboutin rocked the fashion and furniture worlds with his collaboration with Pierre Yovanovitch. Louboutin complemented a Yovanovitch chair design by putting his signature red-bottomed shoes on the legs.

Their vision, which centered on female individuality and power, opened up an ongoing conversation within the world of luxury home goods. Though these pieces were included in a limited run, designer brands such as Dior and Gucci run luxury home good brands year round.

When looking for the perfect statement piece, you have to consider the balance of your space. You want to elevate your aesthetic with one piece that is sure to intrigue guests.

If you’re looking to add charm to your kitchen, check out Dior’s Message collection, featuring dessert plates, napkins and glassware decorated with uplifting, joyful phrases in childlike colors. Or, if you prefer the finer things in life, a sleek Bouclé armchair or sofa from Gucci’s Décor collection may be the perfect fit.

Local luxury

While a decorated Versace pillow may be an impressive addition to your living room, you don’t have to break the bank to live in style. In the central Ohio area, there are a plethora of designers, carpenters and furniture stores that offer unique pieces fit for your current or future home.

You may not expect a couch to be the statement piece of the living room, but T.Y. Fine Furniture may subvert those expectations with a plethora of premier names in its catalog. Don’t be surprised if an American Leather loveseat with a groovy color sparks your interest. Most families spend the greater part of their time in their living room, so why not have some fun with it?

If your preferences are smaller or more subtle, putting the focus on a piece of artwork or an intricate vase is the way to go. Fourth Interiors offers a collection of small accent pieces for the home, such as ornate vases, throw pillows with beautiful patterns and taper candle holders.

Similarly, The Furniture Vault carries small to mid-sized accessories, such as lamps and artwork, as well as more grandiose pieces, such as chandeliers. Trendy, industrial and minimalist households can be brightened up with some of the many vibrant paintings the company has on display.

Wood, wood and more wood

When you think of a material that stands out, wood may not jump right to mind. However, there’s a world of woodworking that highlights the complexities and beauty of wood.

In central Ohio, there are plenty of carpenters, woodworkers and furniture stores that offer wood like you’ve never seen before.

An entertainment center can be the perfect statement for your living space or bedroom. 57 North Plank is one of the many designers that can take you through the process step-by-step, curating the perfect, individualized piece for your space.

A Carpenter’s Son offers a similar experience and is able to work with any style and any sort of wood. Go out of the box with a game table design and make the perfect and enticing pool table for your man cave or basement.

For those who like more of a natural, raw look, Urbn Timber offers dining tables with unique curvatures for everyone at the table.

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mnader@cityscenemediagroup.com.