Create transformative focal points with color, texture and distinctive decor

Every well-designed room has a defining feature that draws the eye. It may be a richly stained wooden wall, a colorful tile installation, a dramatic light fixture or even a vintage coffee table with a story to tell. Whatever form it takes, a thoughtfully chosen focal point anchors a space, adding depth, dimension and personality.

Today, homeowners have more options for creating that effect. Accent walls have evolved beyond a simple coat of paint, embracing materials such as wallpaper, natural wood, textured finishes and decorative tile. Beyond the walls, statement furnishings and decor offer another way to introduce character – proving that, sometimes, one intentional design choice can transform an entire room.

Expand Apartment Thearpy/Ligia Baleerio

Rethinking the accent wall

For years, accent walls were associated with painting one wall a contrasting color, but today’s accent walls are taking a more refined approach. Now, designers and homeowners are embracing natural materials, texture and existing architectural details to create statements that feel intentional rather than added as an afterthought.

According to ELLE Decor, the best accent walls do more than create contrast: They establish hierarchy, improve flow and highlight a room’s strongest structural feature. Whether framing a fireplace, anchoring a bed or defining an entryway, accent walls give the eye a natural place to land.

Expand The Spruce/Michelle Berwick Design

Wood

Natural wood has become one of today’s most versatile materials. Vertical slat walls, fluted paneling and board-and-batten treatments introduce warmth and texture while complementing the continued popularity of organic modern- and mid-century-inspired interiors. Rather than serving as decoration alone, The Spruce says, wood walls become part of the home’s architecture, creating spaces that feel timeless and cohesive.

Expand Architectural Digest

Texture

Sometimes, the most impactful feature wall isn’t colorful at all. Limewash, Venetian plaster, Roman clay and decorative millwork create movement that shifts with changing light, adding depth without overwhelming a room. According to Architectural Digest, these tactile finishes have become hallmarks of today’s warm, modern interiors, bringing an artisanal quality to bedrooms, living rooms and entryways.

Expand Architectural Digest/Anna Routh Barzin

Wallpaper

Regaining popularity, wallpaper remains one of the easiest ways to introduce personality. Bold murals, botanical prints and grasscloth textures can transform powder rooms, dining rooms and entryways, while more understated designs add depth to bedrooms and living spaces.

Expand Architectural Digest/Douglas Friedman

Tile

Extending colorful or textured tile around a fireplace, from countertop to ceiling, or across a full shower wall turns a practical surface into a striking design feature. Handmade-style Zellige tile and mosaics are popular choices for adding texture and visual interest in kitchens and bathrooms.

Expand Ella Decor/Vincent Leroux

The art of the statement piece

While feature walls can dramatically transform a space, there are plenty of other ways to create a visual anchor. Statement furnishing and decor allow homeowners to introduce personality, contrast and creativity without committing to a major renovation. A sculptural light fixture, an oversized piece of artwork or a thoughtfully styled personal collection can be just as impactful. And as a bonus, they’re easier to update over time.

Expand Elle Decor/Joe Kramm

Lighting

Lighting is both functional and decorative, making it a quick and convenient means of creating a statement. Oversized pendants, unique chandeliers and sculptural lamps steal the show, adding shape, texture and visual interest.

Expand Houzz/Andrew M. Boyd Photography

Furniture and textiles

A distinctive piece of furniture can instantly become the centerpiece of a space. A curved accent chair, vintage coffee table, bold sofa or handcrafted rug can introduce color, pattern and texture while making a room feel curated rather than overly coordinated.

Expand Architectural Digest/Matthieu Salvaing

Art, collections and personal touches

Artwork, pottery, plants and personal collections create conversation pieces while adding character. Rather than displaying every item at once, designers recommend intentional styling: grouping meaningful pieces together while giving each item enough room to shine.

Expand Architectural Digest/Stephanie Draime

Small details, big impact

Unique cabinet hardware, colorful bathroom features, a custom headboard or a dramatic mirror can elevate everyday spaces without requiring large-scale changes.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.