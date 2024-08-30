Common misconceptions about your home

With so much information available from so many sources, it can be difficult to make the right decisions as a homeowner. But don’t let misconceptions lead you astray from getting the décor you have always wanted.

Here are some of the misconceptions related to some of the most common materials found in central Ohioans’ homes:

Wood

Myth: Never let your wood get wet.

Though you shouldn’t be dousing your wood in water, properly treated and sealed wood can stand the common household spills you might run into. However, letting water sit and seep into the wood, or exposing it to excessive moisture, can lead to molding, rotting or warping.

Myth: Harvesting wood for homes harms the environment.

It’s true that almost any action in excess can be harmful to the environment, but there are plenty of eco-friendly ways to harvest and use wood. For those worried about their wood intake, research and support furniture companies or woodworkers that use sustainable practices, such as selling reclaimed wood.

Myth: Wood requires particular care and constant cleaning.

Not at all! Wood is actually pretty low-maintenance and only needs a daily dust or sweep. Spruce it up occasionally with your favorite cleaner, but oversaturation of chemicals can strip away the oils and sealants that protect it.

Marble

Myth: Marble is too expensive.

There are so many kinds of marble with special individualized looks to them. You don’t always have to dish out the big bucks for a premier kitchen countertop; marble can be affordable, depending on the look you want. Always consult with a professional to find the right fit, and price, for your home.

Myth: Marble isn’t food-safe.

Marble is, inherently, a porous rock. With proper sealants, though, it’s still a safe option for kitchen countertops and food handling areas. Once sealed, it can be treated and cleaned like any other kitchen surface.

Granite

Myth: Granite and marble are practically the same thing.

While they’re both very commonly found in kitchens and bathrooms, granite and marble are vastly different. This myth most likely comes from them both being natural stones but, unlike marble, granite is non-porous and a stronger rock overall. Aesthetically, marble provides many more options.

Myth: Granite cannot be destroyed.

Though it is one of the toughest stones available for countertops, granite is not indestructible. Like any other substance, it can crack, chip, stain and scratch; it just has a higher resistance point than its alternatives. Though it may last longer than some materials, it can still develop chips or breaks over time.

Myth: Granite emits radon that’s unsafe for my home.

This myth actually stems from the truth. Due to natural breakdown and decay of elements in rocks, many of them can emit the radioactive gas known as radon. However, the levels of radon emitted by household granite use is so low that, given the ample ventilation in homes, it is generally not of concern.

Carpet

Myth: Carpeting is the worst thing a person with allergies can have in their home.

Many people believe that those with allergies or asthma may have a tougher time in homes with carpeted floors, but carpet is actually better for them, as it traps the particles and fibers that contain dust or allergens. This keeps the fibers that aggravate allergies out of the air and in your carpet for the next time you vacuum.

Myth: Carpet emits harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde.

Plainly, this is incorrect. Carpet is known to be one of the lowest-producing volatile organic compounds (VOC) in the home. Also, carpet manufacturers haven’t utilized formaldehyde in their processes since 1978.

Myth: Carpet? Ew. That’s outdated.

Staying on top of trends can help inspire and influence the design choices in your home, but, at the end of the day, you should decorate your home the way you want. And, with the plethora of colors, textures and patterns, there’s an endless list of possibilities for keeping your home trendy and carpeted.

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.