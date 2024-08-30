Color trends to note around the home

Finding the perfect home is a heavy lift all by itself, but the true challenge may be what follows: decorating, picking colors and deciding on furniture. As color trends and aesthetics continue to change, it’s important to find the shades that elevate ordinary homes into uplifting and welcoming living spaces.

From the burnt shades of yellow and orange in the 1970s to the whites and blacks that were popular in the mid-2000s, color trends come and go. With so many colors to choose from for each room, paint companies offer samples and online guides to simplify the painting process.

Color guidelines

A good starting point is to choose a color tone – warm or cool – and then expand to a color palette.

The 60-30-10 design rule advises sticking to three colors. Sixty percent of the room (typically the walls) uses the main color; the secondary color covers 30 percent, often on furniture, drapes or an accent wall; and the remaining 10 percent is an accent color great for throw pillows, lamps and artwork.

This year, color trends include earthy tones and light shades of neutral beige. Sherwin Williams’ color of the year is the shade persimmon. With its earthy, warm tone and terracotta feel, persimmon is great for larger living spaces and family rooms. Set the tone at the front door and consider using a darker version there.

“We see a lot of dark colors paired with neutrals lately such as deep blues and greens or earthy organic colors,” say Sarah Lacy and Blake Hill, color consultants at Creative Paints Ohio which has been in business since 1982. “Navy has been a popular color for exteriors as well as other dark neutrals.”

Colors for living rooms and gathering spaces are trending toward deep warm and rich tones. Dark shades such as auburn and burgundy are popular due to their ability to inspire social environments. To bring brightness back into darker spaces, remember to strategically use mirrors to reflect light and keep the room well lit.

Pearly whites and lighter neutrals are popular for bedrooms due to their restorative and relaxing feel that can help homeowners ease into a good night’s rest.

Neutrals don’t need to be boring, as they can provide the perfect backdrop for bold fabrics and textures. This is especially true in rooms with bedding and pillows that you intend to swap out with the changing seasons.

Soft tans, whites and terracotta shades are perfect for complementing porcelain and tile details in the bathroom. Whether it’s the guest or main bathroom, lighter and earthy tones look great with most metals and fabrics within the space.

For children’s playrooms and bedrooms, cool tones and grays are stylish and comforting. Cool shades of bluish gray with hints of complementary furniture bring both play and personality to any size of room space. Since comfort is most important for living spaces and bedrooms, the inviting shades of deep blue are perfect for relaxing.

Utility rooms and mudrooms often affect a general feeling of work and well-being. To complement these general emotions, use shades such as pale yellows and pearly whites. The crisp tones of eggshell are perfect for curating feelings of happiness and achievement in any workroom within the house.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.