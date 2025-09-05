Color drenching and earthy tones return

Picture stepping into a room completely saturated in one color – walls, ceiling, trim and all. Dark or light, one single shade can set any tone you choose with a dramatic yet comforting flair.

Behold the magic of color drenching, or color washing. This bold design trend has gained popularity as more homeowners shift away from the cool grays and whites that have ruled the past decade.

This year, color is making a comeback – and this time, it’s all about warmth, mood and personal taste.

Expand Benjamin Moore & Co.

What is color drenching?

Color drenching entails the use of a single shade across an entire room: ceiling, trim and everything in between. It creates a seamless, enveloping look that can instantly change the feel of the space. Depending on the chosen color, the effect can be dramatic and bold, or soft and serene.

The beauty of this trend is its flexibility. A deep, midnight blue may be perfect for a cozy bedroom, while a muted, pastel orange can bring warmth and charm to a powder room or hallway. It’s the perfect way to make a statement without relying on a pattern or busy details, and it works just as well in small rooms as it does large ones.

× Expand Stephan Karlisch/Chad Dorsey Design

Expand Kensington Leverne/Vogue

Back to earth

For years, whites and grays have reigned supreme, taking over kitchens, bathrooms and open floor plans. While cooler, neutral tones create a clean, crisp and classic backdrop, they sometimes lack expression for those craving a moodier, more maximalist space.

Enter warmer, earthier color palettes. Shades such as ochre, rust, olive, plum and even sand add depth without being overwhelming and feel both on-trend and timeless. They also pair beautifully with natural elements such as wood, linen and stone, perfectly in sync with other growing trends: organic modern and biophilic design.

This shift isn’t limited to walls, either. These rich hues are showing up more often in kitchen cabinetry, bathroom vanities and living room furniture. Homeowners are looking for a sense of grounding, and warm hues combined with color drenching deliver that.

× Expand Pieter Estersohn

Expand Jose Manuel Alorda

Make it yours

There’s nothing wrong with white walls or a soft gray palette. Many homes still feel fresh, beautiful and inviting with cooler colors. But for those looking to infuse their space with something new, warm tones and saturated color offer a fun alternative.

Design trends come and go, but the move toward bolder, more expressive colors reflects exactly how most people want their homes to feel: personal, lived-in, comforting and inviting. Your home is your sanctuary, so why not make it uniquely yours?

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.