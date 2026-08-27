Central Ohio homebuilders share home design tips

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For some homebuyers, a quick, move-in ready home with pre-selected finishes, flooring and paint colors is perfect for their needs. Those looking to create the dream home they’ve crafted in their head may yearn for more customization.

Here are a few of the things homebuyers can expect, and some tips for navigating the steps along the way.

From the ground up

After they’ve carefully chosen a home site – taking into account aspects such as neighborhood, commute and the school system – homebuyers’ next major decisions will include floorplan and structural elements.

Rockford Homes Director of Marketing Brian Pol advises each homebuyer to make a list of priorities or must-haves: extra bedrooms for a growing family, for instance, or space for a home office. Multi-generational homes in particular have been trending, Pol says.

It’s important to nail down structural elements such as the rooms and space early on, Pol says.

“A lot of folks today will spend more of their investment in the structural options to make sure the house has all the pieces and parts to it,” he says. “It’s easier to change a color or add flooring later, so we find that most people like to get the structure right.”

Ashley Brown, vice president of sales operations at PulteGroup, recommends that homebuyers walk the space, either by visiting a model home with similar dimensions or utilizing interactive online tools.

“Oftentimes, when you’re looking at something on paper ... you’re going to assume it’s smaller than it is. You’re going to feel like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to add that gathering room extension,’” Brown says. “But then you walk the model of it and you see it without the extension and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, no. This is plenty of space.’”

She cautions homebuyers against over-optioning the structure of their home. For those who find themselves adding every extension and maxing out the square footage of their current floor plan, she says, it may be worth upgrading to the next level.

Read more about universal design choices here.

Destination: design center

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With structural decisions complete, the next step for homebuyers is all about design – from flooring and finishes to light fixtures and paint color.

Rockford, Pulte and many other builders offer design centers and showrooms where homebuyers can work with designers to make their selections.

For some, the process may involve many hours spent at the design center.

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“We’ve done virtual appointments, but it’s much better to come in person,” Pol says. “(Customers) can touch and feel the finishes and see colors and combinations of things.”

While the vast array of options can initially appear daunting, homebuyers can reduce the likelihood of being overwhelmed, or experiencing what’s known as analysis paralysis, by curating a vision board ahead of time.

Brown suggests homebuyers use platforms such as Pinterest to get an idea of what they like.

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“You’ll start to notice a theme after you have a few images in there of what you’re drawn to,” Brown says. “Not only is that going to help you stay true to what you like when you’re faced with making decisions, it’s also going to help the designer when it comes time to do your design appointment. It’s going to give them a sense of what you like and what you’re looking for.”

Ultimately, Pol says, homebuyers should feel confident in their decisions, be comfortable with asking questions and have fun as their home is brought to life.

“It’s easy to second-guess yourself, especially in building a home, but be prepared enough or be educated enough to feel comfortable with your decision and then stick with it,” he says. “It’s going to be a new home that’s going to be yours. It’s supposed to be important, so don’t be afraid to stay close to it and be a part of it.”

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Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.