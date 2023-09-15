Builders’ advice for newcomers to homebuilding and myths to be aware of

× Expand Courtesy of Brian Pol, Rockford Homes

Building can be a daunting task. Brian Pol, director of marketing at Rockford Homes, and Kevin Yates, vice president of Manor Homes, both stress the importance of being informed and prepared when building a new home.

Starting grounds

One of the most important decisions that goes into buying a custom-built home is selecting the land on which your new house will sit.

A common misconception is that you need to find a real estate agent before getting started with a builder, Yates says.

“Experienced builders welcome clients with or without an agent and can facilitate a lot of the things people rely on realtors for, including helping with all the necessary paperwork,” he says.

Yates also disputes the myth that the building process cannot start until spring. Builders utilize common practices – such as sealing off and heating job sites before utilities are installed and adding calcium chloride to concrete so it is workable – in colder temperatures.

He and Pol both say it is best to act quickly when you know where you want to settle.

“I’ve had some customers that have waited too long to make the decision to move forward,” Pol says. “They missed the homestead they wanted, they missed the neighborhood they could have gotten into. There’s been a substantial amount of price increases over the last 18 to 24 months. … If it’s time to move, there’s never a wrong time to find the right home.”

Courtesy of Kevin Yates, Manor Homes default

Future-proof foundation

Thinking about the future is paramount when making decisions about your floor plan and optimizing the space in your new home.

Pol suggests speaking with an agent about what you want from the beginning. If you decide later to make additions, you could end up with complications, such as a sink in the basement without proper plumbing to make it functional.

“There are good questions to ask along the way,” Pol says. “‘How’s this going to work? What’s most important to get into this home? Where do you spend the most time? Do you entertain?’”

Another common oversight, Yates says, is outdoor spaces. Covered decks, patios and porches are not easy to add on. Windows, doors and elevation all factor into the process of implementing these kinds of structures later.

Conceptualizing what your space may be used for is essential to making changes down the road, Yates says. An experienced agent will help you find the best way to fulfill your needs and implement all the amenities you will need once you’ve finally settled in.

Affordable and unique

“There’s a misconception that custom homes are for the wealthy only,” Yates says. “But the reality is that, while custom builds can be pretty expensive, not every custom project follows suit. Building a custom home just means that you’ll be able to make the choices about the floor plan and materials used, but the buyer really has full control over those costs.”

Structural options may be unnecessary and often lead to overspending, Pol says. While future-proofing is important, not every home needs every feature. Having a malleable wish list is very important when considering cost, and your builder will help you prioritize. With a reliable builder at your side, you do not need to be an expert in architecture and design.

Just because a company offers you the lowest price, that doesn’t mean that they are the right builder for your dream home, Yates says.

“Cost per square foot is not always an accurate representation of that value you’re getting from your home builder,” he says. “Things to consider are the longevity of your investment, operating costs and the reputation of the homebuilder, so (buyers) are comfortable knowing (that) if something happens, (the builders) have (their) back.”

Finding a builder may feel like a daunting task, but it is worth doing your research, given that buying a home is such a monumental decision.

Courtesy of Brian Pol, Rockford Homes

Building a relationship

An experienced builder is crucial to helping a first-time homebuyer avoid oversights and unnecessary costs.

“There are a lot of things that people may overlook because it’s not visible,” Yates says. “You walk up to the front of the home, and there are things that we’re putting in it that you may not see, (but) that are something to consider.”

A reputable builder will be up-front about costs, Yates says, so the buyer knows not to expect hidden costs at the end.

“We work with the buyers to achieve what they want for less. We kind of coach them throughout the process,” Yates says. “If they have a look they’re looking for, we can maybe find a cheaper alternative.”

Pol suggests remaining engaged throughout the building process to maintain the excitement of building a home.

“Be happy and be excited about it. You’re building the home that you want, so don’t be too caught up in the negative,” he says. “Be more involved, be around. Check things out, check the home site throughout the build. Talk to the builder; they’ll communicate with you if you ask them questions. Don’t be afraid to ask, but be respectful of the process, too.

“It should be fun. It should be exciting. Take pictures along the way. Make a scrapbook of the process so you can see it from start to finish. And celebrate when you move in. Don’t be afraid to celebrate when it’s all complete.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.