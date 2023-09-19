BIA Executive Director opens 2023 Parade of Homes

According to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), approximately 80 people are expected to move to central Ohio every day, 365 days a year, for the next 25 years. I will save you the use of your smartphone calculator and tell you that it comes out to 726,000 people, or the equivalent of the City of Denver (population 715,000) being added throughout our region.

Please make no mistake; the fact that people want to be in central Ohio and that we regularly hear about new economic development projects currently in our pipeline is a good thing. Moreover, growth is happening in more than just one community. News of Intel and related development in western Licking County is regularly in the media. Still, the reality is few areas throughout the central Ohio region aren’t seeing some form of growth that will ultimately change those communities.

Courtesy of the BIA of Central Ohio BIA Executive Director Jon Melchi BIA Executive Director Jon Melchi

This regional growth, combined with the need for housing at all price points and product types, is a significant factor in why the BIA’s Parade of Homes continues to evolve.

As we have done in the past few years, homes are located throughout the central Ohio region. This format is our way of showing that homes are available and open to consumers throughout the region. The Parade of Homes has always connected builders with home shoppers. This format allows our members to showcase more homes, more communities and at more price points when available inventory continues to be a concern.

This year, we are pleased to include “For Rent” properties in the Parade of Homes. This addition is a first for our organization and reflects a few things. First, we have fantastic builders developing in this market, and they deserve a chance to showcase their communities to the public. The second is the incredible demand in central Ohio in the “For Rent” sector, with occupancy rates hovering in the mid-90% range.

The builders that make up the BIA build a broad spectrum of homes, and we believe there is something for everyone in this year’s Parade.

In the pages of this guide, you will learn more about the properties in the Parade of Homes, our builders, and the great sponsors and companies that have contributed to making this tour free to the public. You can also learn more at biaparade.com.

As central Ohio continues to change, we aim to evolve with it and showcase the great work of the many hands that make up the residential construction industry in our region. We hope you enjoy the Parade and find a place you can call “home” for many years to come.

Jon Melchi

Executive Director

Building Industry Association of Central Ohio