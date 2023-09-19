A look at color trends and tips for finding timeless shades

As any homeowner who has spent hours pacing Home Depot’s paint aisle would know, color is one of the most important determinants of a home’s character. Color speaks volumes, and deciding what you want your walls to say is no simple task.

Although certain colors are timeless, trends in wall colors tend to follow a cyclical pattern. Just as jeans shifted from flared to low-waisted, favored hues for homeowners evolve constantly. Here’s a glimpse into the twists and turns of the home color palette throughout the decades.

1950s: Waving the Pastel Flag

The end of World War II brought a boom of babies and a boom of color. Living in a post-war era prompted a desire for dream homes, leading homeowners to swap muted tones for pastel pops of color.

Popular colors: mint green, peach, baby blue

1960s: Colorful Counterculture

The ’60s were full of disruption and bold energy, and the color trends of this time were just as loud as the culture. Acidic, eye-popping colors flanked walls, and vibrant wallpaper was introduced to living spaces.

Popular colors: pea green, bright orange, teal

1970s: An Entry to Earthy Tones

In contrast with the wild hues of the previous decade, the ’70s embraced the natural. Colors shifted to warm and peaceful tones that evoked a sense of comfort.

Popular colors: harvest gold, avocado green, burnt orange

1980s: Tints that Talk

The environmentalist era of the ’70s was short-lived. As consumerism flooded the new decade, electric pops of color in the home followed. Intense colors and bright patterns replaced warm tones, and maximalism took the reins

Popular colors: fuchsia, cobalt blue, bright red

1990s: A Rustic Revival

The loud looks of the ’80s faded back into neutral during this decade. Minimalist colors became the rage, and homeowners opted for a more rustic atmosphere.

Popular colors: beige, sage, terra cotta

2000s: Stainless Shades

As technology boomed and exciting innovations sprouted, stainless steel took over homes to reflect a clean, luxurious look. The turn of the century brought a desire for the clean and pristine.

Popular colors: shades of white, tan, blue-gray

Withstanding the Test of Time

A wide spectrum of colors has flowed in and out of homes throughout the years, and the cycle continues to shift constantly.

Due to this unpredictability, you may want to listen to your heart rather than the newest viral trend when it comes to picking your shade. However, a new method many companies offer to make the paint-buying process easier is the use of peel-and-stick paint colors.

Instead of having to waste money on sample paint or inaccurately gauge colors with swatches, customers can receive peel-and-stick paint samples that they can apply to walls. This new innovation allows for seamless paint testing that avoids any mess.

Regardless of your shade preference, there are some helpful things to keep in mind when you decide to make some changes. When choosing a color, Sarah Lacy, a consultant at Creative Paints, recommends surveying your surroundings.

“Lighting is the biggest factor,” Lacy says.

One of the most important aspects to consider involving lighting is the direction in which your room is exposed to light.

North-facing rooms receive a cool, less direct exposure. Bolder colors often are more appealing than muted tones. If you’re seeking a vibrant hue, north-facing rooms are the perfect spaces to do so.

South-facing rooms receive the most attention from the sun during the day, so any color in these rooms will be highlighted by the consistent rays. Soft and cool hues are favorable in these rooms.

An east-facing room receives the majority of its light in the morning, providing it with a yellow hue. Warm colors such as reds and oranges are complemented well with this light source.

Lastly, west-facing rooms receive attention from the evening sun, exposing them to golden rays. To balance this, neutral undertones such as beige or ashwood are optimal.

Although picking a color is important, deciding what kind of paint to use is crucial to a home’s appearance. The type of finish varies with each room, but generally, Lacy recommends a high-grade washable flat paint. These paints provide a clean finish that masks imperfections and can be touched up as needed. A washable flat finish lasts for years, so it is worth the investment to spend a few extra dollars on higher-quality options.

Another worthy investment Lacy emphasizes is a solid primer. She recommends bonding primers as a useful alternative to traditional primers. With the ability to bond to various metals, bonding primer has a sturdy finish on interior and exterior surfaces, ensuring that even the most challenging surfaces receive a flawless finish.

Although it may be tempting to consult HGTV or social media for inspiration on the latest color trend, the paint on your wall will long outlive the ever-changing cycle of popular paint colors. Consulting professionals at Creative Paints or your paint store of choice is a great way to ensure you have the tools necessary for a clean paint job. When it comes to paint, avoid trendy, and go timeless.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.