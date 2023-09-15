2023 Parade of Homes Contest Information

Locate the blue ribbon in each Parade home, then scan to win amazing prizes!

Every Parade home showcases fascinating features and interesting details, but one element is a winner. Look for the blue ribbon that designates that feature in each home. Scan the QR code next to it and you get registered for a chance to win.

2023 Parade of Homes info to know! Thursdays-Sundays September 21-October 1 October 5-8 www.biaparade.com

2023 Parade contest sponsors 2023 Parade contest sponsors

There's a unique QR code in each home – so you have multiple chances to win! The more homes you visit the more time you register – the better your changes art to win discounts and/or gift cards from the sponsors.

Click here to learn more about the Parade and the homes you can visit during this three-week event.