The 2026 BIA Parade of Homes winners

Community members toured 51 homes, ranging from single family houses to multi-unit apartment complexes, at this year’s BIA Parade of Homes. A central Ohio tradition since the 1950s, the Parade has covered a large portion of the greater Columbus area since adopting a scattered site format in 2021.

This year’s tour showcased homes in communities from Dublin and Westerville to Newark and Canal Winchester, with builders having the opportunity to win awards in a variety of categories.

Single Family

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Expand Arbor Homes Best Curb Appeal (under $550,000)

Best Curb Appeal

(under $550,000)

Arbor Homes – 347 Jacob Ln., London

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Best Outdoor Living

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

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Best Kitchen

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

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Expand Epcon Communities, Inc. Best Owner's Suite (under $550,000)

Best Owner’s Suite

(under $550,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 4409 Marilyn Ct., Grove City

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Best Living Space

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 3411 Tender Ave., Powell

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Best Floor Plan

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

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Expand Pulte Group Best Overall (under $550,000)

Best Interior Decorating

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

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Best Overall

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

Expand Epcon Communities, Inc. Best Outdoor Living ($550,000-$899,000)

Best Curb Appeal

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

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Best Outdoor Living

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

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Best Kitchen

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

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Expand Epcon Communities, Inc. Best Kitchen ($550,000-$899,000)

Best Owner’s Suite

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

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Best Living Space

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

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Best Floor Plan

($550,000-$899,000)

Wayne Homes – 11 N. 3-B’s & K Rd., Sunbury

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Expand Wayne Homes Best Interior Decorating ($550,000-$899,000)

Best Interior Decorating

($550,000-$899,000)

Wayne Homes – 11 N. 3-B’s & K Rd., Sunbury

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Best Overall

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

Expand 3 Pillar Homes Best Curb Appeal ($900,000 and over)

Best Curb Appeal

($900,000 and over)

3 Pillar Homes – 5609 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center

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Best Outdoor Living

($900,000 and over)

3 Pillar Homes – 5609 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center

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Best Kitchen

($900,000 and over)

Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell

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Expand Bob Webb Homes Best Owner's Suite ($900,000 and over)

Best Owner’s Suite

($900,000 and over)

Bob Webb Homes – 8610 Steeple Wood Dr., New Albany

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Best Living Space

($900,000 and over)

Manor Homes – 11343 Gold Finch Dr., Plain City

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Best Floor Plan

($900,000 and over)

Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell

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Expand Old World Custom Homes Best Overall ($900,000 and over)

Best Interior Decorating

($900,000 and over)

Schumacher Homes – 11272 US-23, Lockbourne

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Best Overall

($900,000 and over)

Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell

Multifamily

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Expand Treplus Communities Best Community Amenities

Best Community Amenities

Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware

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Best Kitchen

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

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Best Owner’s Suite

Expand Ardent Communities Best Living Space

Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware

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Best Living Space

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

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Best Floor Plan

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

Expand Treplus Communities Best Interior Decorating

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Best Interior Decorating

Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware

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Best Overall

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus