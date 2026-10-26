The 2026 BIA Parade of Homes winners

Community members toured 51 homes, ranging from single family houses to multi-unit apartment complexes, at this year’s BIA Parade of Homes. A central Ohio tradition since the 1950s, the Parade has covered a large portion of the greater Columbus area since adopting a scattered site format in 2021.
This year’s tour showcased homes in communities from Dublin and Westerville to Newark and Canal Winchester, with builders having the opportunity to win awards in a variety of categories.
Single Family
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Arbor Homes
Best Curb Appeal (under $550,000)
Best Curb Appeal
(under $550,000)
Arbor Homes – 347 Jacob Ln., London
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Best Outdoor Living
(under $550,000)
Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury
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Best Kitchen
(under $550,000)
Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury
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Epcon Communities, Inc.
Best Owner's Suite (under $550,000)
Best Owner’s Suite
(under $550,000)
Epcon Communities, Inc. – 4409 Marilyn Ct., Grove City
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Best Living Space
(under $550,000)
Pulte Group – 3411 Tender Ave., Powell
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Best Floor Plan
(under $550,000)
Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury
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Pulte Group
Best Overall (under $550,000)
Best Interior Decorating
(under $550,000)
Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury
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Best Overall
(under $550,000)
Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury
Epcon Communities, Inc.
Best Outdoor Living ($550,000-$899,000)
Best Curb Appeal
($550,000-$899,000)
Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard
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Best Outdoor Living
($550,000-$899,000)
Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard
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Best Kitchen
($550,000-$899,000)
Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard
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Epcon Communities, Inc.
Best Kitchen ($550,000-$899,000)
Best Owner’s Suite
($550,000-$899,000)
Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard
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Best Living Space
($550,000-$899,000)
Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard
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Best Floor Plan
($550,000-$899,000)
Wayne Homes – 11 N. 3-B’s & K Rd., Sunbury
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Wayne Homes
Best Interior Decorating ($550,000-$899,000)
Best Interior Decorating
($550,000-$899,000)
Wayne Homes – 11 N. 3-B’s & K Rd., Sunbury
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Best Overall
($550,000-$899,000)
Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard
3 Pillar Homes
Best Curb Appeal ($900,000 and over)
Best Curb Appeal
($900,000 and over)
3 Pillar Homes – 5609 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center
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Best Outdoor Living
($900,000 and over)
3 Pillar Homes – 5609 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center
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Best Kitchen
($900,000 and over)
Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell
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Bob Webb Homes
Best Owner's Suite ($900,000 and over)
Best Owner’s Suite
($900,000 and over)
Bob Webb Homes – 8610 Steeple Wood Dr., New Albany
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Best Living Space
($900,000 and over)
Manor Homes – 11343 Gold Finch Dr., Plain City
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Best Floor Plan
($900,000 and over)
Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell
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Old World Custom Homes
Best Overall ($900,000 and over)
Best Interior Decorating
($900,000 and over)
Schumacher Homes – 11272 US-23, Lockbourne
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Best Overall
($900,000 and over)
Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell
Multifamily
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Treplus Communities
Best Community Amenities
Best Community Amenities
Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware
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Best Kitchen
Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus
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Best Owner’s Suite
Ardent Communities
Best Living Space
Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware
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Best Living Space
Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus
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Best Floor Plan
Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus
Treplus Communities
Best Interior Decorating
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Best Interior Decorating
Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware
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Best Overall
Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus