8893 Carlisle Ct. Best Overall over 900000_Old World Custom Homes.webp

Old World Custom Homes

The 2026 BIA Parade of Homes winners

Prized Properties

by

Homes

Community members toured 51 homes, ranging from single family houses to multi-unit apartment complexes, at this year’s BIA Parade of Homes. A central Ohio tradition since the 1950s, the Parade has covered a large portion of the greater Columbus area since adopting a scattered site format in 2021.

This year’s tour showcased homes in communities from Dublin and Westerville to Newark and Canal Winchester, with builders having the opportunity to win awards in a variety of categories.

Single Family

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Best Curb Appeal

(under $550,000)

Arbor Homes – 347 Jacob Ln., London

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Best Outdoor Living

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

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Best Kitchen

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

-

Best Owner’s Suite

(under $550,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 4409 Marilyn Ct., Grove City

-

Best Living Space

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 3411 Tender Ave., Powell

-

Best Floor Plan

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

-

Best Interior Decorating

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

-

Best Overall

(under $550,000)

Pulte Group – 2524 Firethorn Dr., Sunbury

Best Curb Appeal

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

-

Best Outdoor Living

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

-

Best Kitchen

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

-

Best Owner’s Suite

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

-

Best Living Space

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

-

Best Floor Plan

($550,000-$899,000)

Wayne Homes – 11 N. 3-B’s & K Rd., Sunbury

-

Best Interior Decorating

($550,000-$899,000)

Wayne Homes – 11 N. 3-B’s & K Rd., Sunbury

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Best Overall

($550,000-$899,000)

Epcon Communities, Inc. – 5729 Arcadian Ave., Hilliard

Best Curb Appeal

($900,000 and over)

3 Pillar Homes – 5609 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center

-

Best Outdoor Living

($900,000 and over)

3 Pillar Homes – 5609 Evans Farm Dr., Lewis Center

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Best Kitchen

($900,000 and over)

Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell

-

Best Owner’s Suite

($900,000 and over)

Bob Webb Homes – 8610 Steeple Wood Dr., New Albany

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Best Living Space

($900,000 and over)

Manor Homes – 11343 Gold Finch Dr., Plain City

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Best Floor Plan

($900,000 and over)

Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell

-

Best Interior Decorating

($900,000 and over)

Schumacher Homes – 11272 US-23, Lockbourne

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Best Overall

($900,000 and over)

Old World Custom Homes – 8893 Carlisle Ct., Powell

Multifamily

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Best Community Amenities

Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware

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Best Kitchen

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

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Best Owner’s Suite

Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware

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Best Living Space

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

-

Best Floor Plan

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

-

Best Interior Decorating

Treplus Communities – 90 Burr Oak Dr., Delaware

-

Best Overall

Ardent Communities – 1450 N. Hague Ave., Columbus