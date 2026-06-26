Skylights enhance both mood and aesthetic

Once considered an outdated fad, skylights have made a modern resurgence, providing homes with ventilation and natural lighting that can elevate any space. Today, skylights offer more than just overhead natural lighting, combining technology and design elements that allow for hands-free, comfortable options for homeowners.

Boosting home and health

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Implementing skylights in the home is beneficial for both aesthetic and health reasons. The natural light they let in, also known as daylighting – which supports circadian rhythm, improves focus and enhances the indoor experience – reduces artificial light requirements and saves energy in the home.

There are three different types of common skylights: fixed, ventilated and tubular. Ventilated skylights are the most popular option due to the automatic sensors that open and close depending on the weather, allowing for better circulation of air quality, says Alyssa Newman, office and marketing manager for Newman Roofing. Tubular skylights, or sun tunnels, are great options for smaller areas, such as closets or narrow hallways, Alyssa Newman says.

Newman Roofing is a five-time winner of the Best of the ‘Bus readers’ poll Best Roofing Company category. The family-owned business has been operating in central Ohio for 34 years.

All skylights installed by Newman Roofing are from the VELUX Skylight brand and come equipped with features such as automatic, remote-controlled blinds and rain sensors. There is also an option to add more technology features.

“We can download an app and connect it to your Google Home and incorporate it into your smart house if that's something that you have available,” says Alexis Newman, director of production.

Rules of the roof

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According to the U.S. Department of Energy, direction matters when you install skylights: East-facing skylights can deliver maximum light and solar heat gain in the morning, while skylights facing west provide afternoon sunlight and warmth. South-facing skylights are desirable in the winter months for their passive heat gain but may cause unfavorable temperatures in the summer. Skylights that face north provide constant light, but less solar heat gain.

Newman Roofing’s process involves an assessment of the home’s rafter and truss system to determine the optimal skylight size and placement and to understand the home’s structural integrity.

“Part of it is getting in the attic, inspecting what’s currently up there, looking at the angles, the size of the ceiling down below,” Alexis says. “A lot of it is predicting the cavity that’s going to follow the skylight, and then how far up that opens into the roof and into the ceiling of the home, depending on the space. That’s what determines what you can fit in there.”

Time and commitment

The installation process takes three to four hours, but if included with a roof installation, the process only takes about an hour. Alexis recommends incorporating skylight installation or replacement as part of a total roof replacement project for homeowners with older roofs.

“The cheapest and the best time to replace a skylight is when you’re replacing your roof,” she says. “The skylight will be on the same schedule as the life of the roof so that you’re not having to tear into your new roof five years later to replace your skylight. Everything will match, and you’re good to go for another 20 years.”

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.