Multi-function appliances to streamline the inner workings of the kitchen

As kitchens evolve into more efficient, flexible spaces, combination appliances are reshaping how homeowners think about remodeling. In the age of appliance innovation, these hybrid tools – part-space saver, part-multitasker – are becoming essential in modern homes.

Smarter spaces, smaller footprints

The push toward multifunction design is strongest in apartments, condos and studios, where every inch matters. Less clutter, more counter space and greater flexibility are the promise of an all-in-one kit such as the Summit Appliance Kitchenette, which combines a sink, refrigerator, cooktop and storage into a single compact system. It’s a great space maker and a practical solution for any space where a full kitchen isn’t feasible – but convenience still is.

One appliance, many jobs

With varied weekly schedules and routines, homeowners are gravitating toward appliances that can adapt. Multi-cookers remain a top choice, especially models that incorporate air frying, pressure cooking and slow cooking in one machine. The Instant Pot® Duo™ Crisp™ 6.5QT with Ultimate Lid is a standout, offering a long list of functions in a single countertop footprint to streamline meal prep without sacrificing options.

Cleaner water, cleaner design

Water filtration is becoming a major part of remodeling conversations, especially as homeowners look to improve home filtration and reduce plastic waste. The 2-in-1 RO Kitchen Faucet integrates both regular tap water and reverse-osmosis filtered drinking water into one sleek fixture. It’s a small upgrade that simplifies daily routines while keeping the sink area free of clutter.

One plate fits all

Even traditional cooking tools are getting a multifunction makeover. Indoor grilling continues to grow in popularity, particularly during the colder parts of the year. A 3-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo offers the ability to switch between grill and griddle plates, making it easy to move from pancakes in the morning to burgers at night without pulling out multiple appliances.

The timeless multi-tool

Not all combination appliances rely on technology. Some are simply built to handle almost anything. The Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven remains a staple for braising, baking, frying, roasting and slow cooking – all in one durable pot. As more homeowners embrace the “buy it once” mindset, long-lasting, multipurpose cookware is becoming just as important as high-tech gadgets.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.