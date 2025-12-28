Items to add to your home for the ultimate spa experience

Sometimes, after a long day, all you want to do is unwind, and adding spa features to your home means you can have a spa experience every day.

If you’re looking to level up your at-home self-care, here are some things to consider as you turn your space into the perfect escape.

Sweat it out

Some modern saunas use infrared lights to generate heat, with temperatures ranging from 110-135 degrees Fahrenheit, and many can be installed fairly easily.

Studies have shown that daily use of a sauna can improve heart health, soothe sore muscles, relieve pain, fight off illnesses and promote relaxation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Prices vary depending on size and features, typically ranging in the thousands.

The Dynamic “San Marino” 2 Person Sauna from Dynamic Saunas Direct is a great option featuring all of the sauna must-haves. It is made using natural wood, has a built-in sound system and features an interior chromotherapy lighting system.

Brr it’s cold

If the heat isn’t your thing, maybe the cold is. A cold plunge involves partially or totally submerging yourself in water colder than 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can reap the benefits of a cold plunge in just under a minute. The Mayo Clinic has found that cold-water immersion can help reduce muscle damage and help with inflammation, which, in return reduces soreness, making it a great addition to your post-workout recovery.

Prices of a cold plunge range from roughly a hundred dollars to a few thousand. The Sun Home Cold Plunge™ - Horizontal can cool your water all the way down to 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and includes filtration and sanitation systems.

Soak in style

Expand Empava

If you’re more of a bath person, there are ways to elevate your tub to get the benefits of hydrotherapy.

Hydrotherapy can be as simple as taking a warm bath or using pressurized jets, helping alleviate pain, stiffness and swelling, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Tub prices range widely based on size, shape and features.

Empava offers many customizable tubs that can be tailored to your hydrotherapy needs. The Freestanding Hydro Massage Whirlpool Bathtub is available in three different hydrotherapy options including hydro massage jet, air massage jet and both, each one offering its own benefits.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.