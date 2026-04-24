Home workplace trends, from pocket offices to full-size spaces

Between the rise of remote work and the growing popularity of side hustles, the home office has spent the past few years advancing rapidly, moving away from the dark wood desks of previous decades to accommodate the ever-evolving needs of modern homeowners.

A Gallup study showed that about 26 percent of U.S. workers with remote-compatible jobs – which comprise about half of full-time jobs in the U.S. – worked exclusively remote this past year, with another 52 percent on hybrid schedules. A study by employment agency Robert Half indicated that 55 percent of job seekers preferred hybrid work, with only 16 percent expressing a preference for jobs that would keep them going into a physical office five days a week.

Making space

Expand Jeff Johnson

Some homeowners looking to improve their home office game have pre-existing offices that just need makeovers, but many are converting flex spaces, extra bedrooms and even basements into offices. Flex spaces are particularly amenable to these conversions, as multi-functional furniture makes it possible to quickly switch back if the room is temporarily needed for another purpose.

For offices and homework centers that turn back into bedrooms or kids’ playrooms on the weekends, Murphy doors and beds are popular features.

“There are so many different Murphy beds now,” says Karen Lipps, vice president of sales and marketing for Worthington-area contractor Steller Construction. “Some of them even have extension desks.”

For homeowners who don’t have that kind of extra space, an alternative might be to convert a smaller area, such as a walk-in closet or a section of a larger room that can be closed off. Worthington-area contractor Residential Designed Solutions has seen more pocket offices than full-sized offices of late.

Expand Dale Clark

“They might be integrated into a smaller space,” says RDS Senior Designer Dominic Luppino. “Not a coat closet, necessarily; something a little bit larger than that.”

Growing interest in pocket offices stands in contrast to the open-concept styles common among homes that are a few decades old.

“We’re recognizing that a lot of homeowners actually want to close some spaces off, or redesign (those) spaces,” says Brett Baker, business development and operations manager for New Albany-based builder and remodeler Speich and Company.

Some homeowners have even built accessory dwelling units in the backyard, though it’s an expensive undertaking.

Popular features

Expand Jeff Johnson

Built-in bookcases, shelves and cabinets have been key components of home office transformations, making the office a convenient location for non-work endeavors such as children’s homework and paying bills – with the added benefit of removing desks, computers, document storage and more from other living areas. Other popular features include:

Drawers equipped with electrical outlets

Drawer fronts with pullout systems

Custom cabinets that hold screens or other electronic equipment

Cubbies for children’s homework and studying needs

Steller has worked with clients to install adjustable, RGB-equipped LED lights in either strips or recessed can lights, making it simple for the person using the room to change the lighting and make it easier to read on a computer screen. The company has also recently worked to install cabinetry equipped with motorized units that can turn a standard desk into a stand-up desk, potentially leaving enough room to accommodate an under-desk treadmill.

“You can have beautiful custom cabinetry, or you can have a very simple modified table that we have made to look like a cabinet,” Lipps says.

Another important factor is the office’s relationship to the rest of the house, a key consideration for those interested in converting an existing room into a home office. It’s generally a good idea to have a door that closes, partly so people using the room can concentrate and partly so residents aren’t constantly seeing the workspace and being reminded of everything they still have to do.

“When you’re finished, it’s easy to close up (and) walk out of the room,” Lipps says.

Establishing identity

Expand Anne Rogers Interiors

If the space is closed off, it’s easier to distinguish the room from the rest of the house, which means it can be a good place to experiment with different décor such as paint colors, wallpaper and artwork. A home office can also be a good space to display awards, collectibles and other keepsakes.

When there’s separation between an office and the rest of the house, it presents an opportunity to give the room its own personality, Baker says, pointing to French doors and transom windows as some of the features Speich and Company has been installing for clients. A separated space such as an office can also be a good candidate for color drenching, the practice of painting everything in a room – walls, ceiling, molding, window casing, woodwork, etc. – the same color.

“The biggest thing is just defining the space,” says Baker.

Adequate electrical outlets are important components of home office spaces, and Baker notes that he often works with clients to upgrade their home Wi-Fi during the renovation process.

Windows can also make a big difference in creating a space people will want to use. Lack of windows may reduce the appeal of a basement office, but basement offices do tend to be quieter and more private than offices in other areas of the home, so they’re not without their advantages.

Getting a decent return on investment for a home office space can be tricky – prospective homebuyers tend to be swayed more by curb appeal, as well as bathrooms and kitchens – but a good office can contribute to the home’s appeal, as buyers may see a finished office space as a move-in-ready bonus.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.