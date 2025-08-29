Put your yard and garden to bed for the winter

Fall isn’t just for raking leaves and wrapping up your garden hose. It’s the perfect time to prep your yard and garden for the approach of winter.

As you enjoy the changing leaves, here are some things to do to keep up with your yard and garden maintenance so you have less work when spring rolls around.

Yard maintenance

Before the first heavy frost and ground freeze of the year, take precautionary measures so your yard will thrive come March.

Lawn aeration and overseeding are the two most important things to do for your lawn in the fall, according to Ohio-based landscaping company Oasis Turf & Tree.

Lawn aeration, a process that involves creating small holes in the ground, helps nutrients, oxygen and water penetrate the ground. This improves the flow of air, water and nutrients to the grass roots.

Overseeding entails adding grass seed to your lawn without turning the soil. The warm soil combined with the cool air creates an environment ideal for grass seed germination, so seeds can sprout and begin to grow into new plants. This can help make your yard vibrant and your lawn dense for springtime.

Lawn care company Scotts recommends fertilizing and cutting your grass so it can get the nutrients it needs to prepare for wintertime hibernation. The shorter cut allows for more sunlight to reach the base of the grass, while the fertilizer helps the grass thrive and repair damage from the summer heat.

Remember to keep mowing and watering your yard throughout the fall. Continue to mow as long as your grass is still growing, and for the final mow of the season, cut the grass shorter than normal to prepare for snow. This helps prevent snow mold and matted grass and shortens the grass’s post-winter recovery time.

Garden maintenance

A plentiful spring garden is the product of a well-maintained garden year-round. Continuing maintenance such as weeding, watering and fertilization is important from the first bloom of spring to the point when heavy frost and frozen ground set in.

Plant brand Proven Winners suggests clearing out dying and plants to prevent the spread of disease.

Don’t wait until spring to plan your garden. Edible Ohio Valley suggests fall as the perfect time to reorganize your garden. Transplant any plant you have been wanting to move and clear out any stray leaves and vines before it’s all in full bloom.

The beautiful fall leaves can benefit your garden as well. Mulching leaves can help insulate your plants during the colder months. Be sure to apply a light layer; if the layer is too thick, your plants can suffocate.

Fall seeds

Fall is the perfect time to plant new items in your garden, since the soil is still warm. Here are some plants to plant in the fall:

Spring bulbs such as tulips and hyacinths will thrive because they require a period of cold to bloom.

Trees and shrubs also like the conditions of the weather cooling off while the ground till remains warm.

Pansies and violas can grow their roots sufficiently in the warm soil before winter comes.

Perennials can be planted, replanted and divided in the fall to encourage them to grow healthy roots before going dormant for the winter.

Garlic, shallots and root vegetables are durable and can survive the harsh, unpredictable winters of Ohio.

Daffodils, alliums and grape hyacinths can help with deterring deer and other animals from eating your produce throughout the season.

Information from Better Homes & Gardens and Edible Ohio Valley

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.