Tips on improving curb appeal and fixing up your garage door

With spring in full force, many homeowners are thinking about revamping the exterior of their homes. One tip to improving your curb appeal is to upgrade your garage door style, as there is a vast array to choose from.

Garage Door Styles

Carriage

The carriage style is one of the most common. With a design that evokes an old-fashioned and sophisticated style, this door delivers a luxurious and authentic look that completes any garage. A carriage door is more energy-efficient, providing great protection from the weather as it is sealed well at the header and side jams.

If you have an older home with a small opening, you may want to rethink this style due to the ample space needed for it.

Wood

Nothing offers a traditional, classy look like a wooden garage door. With its authentic aspects, the natural hardwood doors provide a richness and rustic feel that can’t be duplicated.

Wood garage doors include an endless variety of customizations options to meet any aesthetic, but be aware they will show their age with time, especially when repeatedly exposed to extreme weather.

Steel

With a modern but versatile look, a steel garage door provides one of the sturdiest and strongest materials to keep your garage secure and well-insulated. This style offers extensive customization options to accommodate modern trends, but the doors are vulnerable to impact damage due to their durability and panel thickness.

Aluminum

For a more simple but modern look, an aluminum door takes the cake. With its high quality and sleek surface, aluminum is easy to design and recycle, which means more options for your home. Similar to steel doors, aluminum doors are less resistant to hits and dents.

Fiberglass

In love with the wooden look but want half the maintenance? There happens to be a happy medium: fiberglass. With features of molded wood-grain surfaces, this door is engineered to have the timeless look of wood and requires little energy to produce. On the flip side, due to its light weight and semi-transparency, if fiberglass is damaged in any way, it must be replaced.

Thinking you’re due for a new garage door? Here are tips and advice from Expert Call Door Repair LLC’s repair care team. If your door opener is not lifting or the door only opens a few inches, it likely has broken springs. From the original installation date, garage door springs are estimated to wear out anywhere between eight and ten years. For a quality door, you’re likely to replace springs at least twice. An extremely noisy garage door may mean it’s time to replace the rollers. When a cable comes off the drum, do not attempt to open or close the garage door, as it may result in a hung door.

Isabelle Fisher is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.