Long-time Parade of Homes attendee wins kitchen upgrade

Kristi Kouskouris was surprised when she got a call last fall telling her she had won the BIA Parade of Homes’ Cambria and Midwest Quartz and Worly.

“When they called me and said I won, I started laughing,” Kouskouris says. “About 20 minutes later I called back and I said, ‘Did you really call me? I’ve never won anything in my life!’”

Once they confirmed it was true, Kouskouris and her husband, Pat, realized they had the opportunity to update their whole kitchen with a fresh new look and dove right in.

× 1 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 2 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 3 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 4 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 5 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 6 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 7 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 8 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 9 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 10 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 11 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 12 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 13 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding × 14 of 14 Expand Photos courtesy of Kristi Kouskouris and Reimagine Branding Prev Next

The catalyst

The Kouskourises aren’t new to the renovation game. They moved into their Powell home shortly after it was finished in 1991, but found themselves renovating it ten years later to open up the kitchen.

Their lovely backyard was blocked from view, so, Kouskouris says, they cut one of the kitchen walls in half, creating a bar top so they could see the million-dollar view out back.

With three boys at home and lots of things going on, installing an island and moving some appliances were much-needed changes.

The kitchen was left mostly untouched for the next 20 years. That is, until the couple attended the 2022 Parade of Homes.

Having attended Parades with her family for years, Kouskouris was happy to go check out all of the homes being showcased, but seeing all of the QR codes for the contest made her even more excited

Although she was hoping to update some things – especially after searching for inspiration and motivation for some time – it wasn’t until she got the call in mid-October that she finally saw it all come together.

“It was the catalyst that I really needed,” Kouskouris says.

This year’s Parade of Homes returns Sept. 21-Oct. 8, attracting hundreds of visitors to central Ohio.

More than 50 properties will be on parade, spanning as far north as Sunbury and Marysville and south into Commercial Point and Grove City.

With 20-plus builders – including some familiar ones such as Bob Webb Homes, 3 Pillar Homes and M/I Homes – showcasing work, there will be plenty of innovative features to see at these state-of-the-art homes.

For the first time, the Parade will feature multi-family homes alongside the single-family homes and condos it has showcased for years.

Whether you visit to get ideas for upgrades, or to find your dream home, this year’s event will be sure to captivate all.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of CityScene Magazine, partnered with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2023 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed for free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Finding the fit

The first step to creating their dream kitchen was to figure out which countertop to install.

After having the same busy, multi-colored countertop for years, Kouskouris says, they were looking for something with a white background.

“I wanted it to be as simple as possible, but still make a statement,” she says.

So she went to the Midwest Quartz showroom to get samples, and though she didn’t get it right on the first visit – or the second or third – she knew she had found the one when she saw Cambria’s Inverness Frost.

The subtle off-white veins – ranging in color from light gray to taupe – complement the cool-toned white background in a soft yet intentional way.

Once the countertops were chosen, it was finally time to take out the old and bring in the new.

“The day they came to install, it was like Christmas morning,” she says. “I was jumping out of my skin. I was so excited and so tickled.”

Despite some challenges – including fitting the pieces around the columns on the bar top – removal of the old countertops and installation of the new were easy and swift.

With a new statement piece, Kouskouris turned her attention to other areas of the kitchen.

The sink also needed an update, so she bought a new Elkay stainless steel sink with a low dividing wall so the silver tones would match the countertop.

Her husband also added a new exhaust and range hood over the stove and redid the shiplap around the island.

To keep the overall look feeling cohesive and timeless, Kouskouris chose a simple white tile to match the white countertops, cabinets and appliances in the space.

“I knew I wanted a classic backsplash,” Kouskouris says. “I didn’t want anything that you could walk in five years from now and go, ‘Oh, she did that then?’”

Once all the parts of the renovation came together, it was finally time for Kouskouris to enjoy her creation.

“I was taking pictures, texting my friends, ‘Oh my God, it’s finally here!’” she says. “I have a girl friend who works in the remodeling industry, and she just laughs because I’m the woman who never can make a decision. She was like, ‘Oh my God, you finally did it!’”

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.